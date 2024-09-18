Leading Dermatologic Associations and Skin Cancer Prevention Organizations Urge U.S. Surgeon General to Renew Skin Cancer Call to Action

Schaumburg, Ill., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA), in conjunction with the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD), the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention (NCSCP) and 21 other leading dermatologic associations and skin cancer prevention organizations, are calling on the U.S. Surgeon General to renew the Call to Action to Prevent Skin Cancer. With one in five Americans expected to develop skin cancer before the age of 70, skin cancer is an urgent and pressing public health issue affecting millions of Americans.

In 2014, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Boris Lushniak released a critical Call to Action for all Americans to combat skin cancer and declared skin cancer a public health crisis. While the 2014 Call to Action resulted in successful efforts, skin cancer remains the most common cancer in the U.S. with almost 5.5 million cases diagnosed in Americans each year – more than breast, colon, lung and prostate cancers combined. Recognizing the pressing harm to Americans, groups devoted to skin cancer education, prevention and research call on the Surgeon General to reinstate the Call to Action and implement skin cancer prevention strategies, such as investing in ways to limit the public’s ultraviolet (UV) exposure, encouraging sunscreen use, and engaging in sun safety education to counter misinformation being spread on media platforms.

“Skin cancer affects people of all ages, including children. Kids are often outside, with studies that show more than 40% of a person’s lifetime UV exposure occurs before they are 20 years old, and multiple childhood sunburns double your risk of developing skin cancer later in life,” said ASDSA President Seth Matarasso, MD. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has therefore called for more ways to protect kids and adults from the sun, including sunscreen use and protective clothing.

“The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AADA) stands with ASDSA and other partners in calling on the Surgeon General to prioritize skin cancer prevention measures. Skin cancer remains the most common cancer in the U.S. with almost 5.5 million cases diagnosed in Americans each year. It is essential that we raise awareness of the risks of sun exposure and the high incidences of skin cancer,” said AADA President Seemal R. Desai, MD.

A collective call to action would help bring leading health associations, governmental and non-governmental agencies, businesses and healthcare providers together, positioning us to make progress against our shared goal of reducing skin cancer rates. The expert signatories look forward to the opportunity to engage with the Surgeon General and policymakers, including continued partnership with the Congressional Skin Cancer Caucus, to spearhead this effort to raise awareness and do more to protect Americans from skin cancer.

