California Masons Present a Record-Setting $55,198 Donation to Angels Nike RBI League, Surpassing $2.3MM Donated Since 2009

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After seven years of partnership, the Masons of California, in affiliation with the Angels Nike RBI League, is proud to announce that they have raised a record-setting $55,198 this season for youth development programs through their signature Masons4Mitts baseball mitt drive. This marks a total of $2.3 million donated through MLB community foundations since Masons4Mitts was established in 2009. Since 2018, the Masons of California have provided over 11,000 mitts to boys and girls from underserved areas in Southern California through the Angels Nike RBI League, and more than 118,000 mitts to players across the state.



Each year, Masons4Mitts has teamed up with the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants to purchase real, leather baseball mitts that are given, free of charge, to young ballplayers in junior leagues across California. Through youth baseball, Masons4Mitts and its partners provide children with a safe place to play while they develop key collaboration skills, learn about health and nutrition, build productive study habits and more.

In recognition of this important milestone, the Los Angeles Angels hosted a special pregame celebration on September 17th for Masons of California to present a check to the Angels Nike RBI League on the field. Among those in attendance at this special event were:

Sean Metroka, Grand Master of the Masons of California

Art Salazar, Deputy Grand Warden of the Masons of California

Robert Eagle Spirit, Grand Master, Prince Hall Masons of California

Doug Ismail, President, California Masonic Foundation

Ralph Shelton, Board Member, California Masonic Foundation

James Segerstrom and Jonathan Dilley, Captains of the North County Bees

Sean Thomas, Joshua Price, and Jamie Barr, Captains of the South County Bears

Dennis Kuhl, President Angels Baseball Foundation



Masons4Mitts is one of several ways the California Masons support youth education and development. Other philanthropic endeavors include: The Investment in Success scholarship program for high school seniors who demonstrate extraordinary potential despite difficult circumstances; and their partnership with Raising A Reader to bring literacy programs to under-resourced elementary schools.

About the Masons of California

Freemasonry is the world’s first and largest fraternal organization, guided by the enduring belief that everyone has the responsibility to make the world a better place. For 300 years, Freemasonry has enhanced and strengthened the character of its members by providing opportunities for fellowship, charity, and the search for truth—within themselves and the larger world. Through Freemasonry, we make true friends, improve ourselves, and make a positive impact on our communities. The Masons of California have more than 40,000 members and more than 330 lodges located throughout the state. The California Masonic Foundation is committed to making a profound difference in our local community, and touches the lives of thousands of Californians each year. Learn more at freemason.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Masons4Mitts

Since 2009, Masons4Mitts has been the signature public fundraising campaign of the Masons of California. Working with community fund partners at the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, and San Diego Padres, Masons4Mitts allows members of the fraternity to donate funds to purchase and deliver high-quality, leather baseball mitts to young ballplayers throughout the state—many of whom do not have access to such equipment otherwise. Through Masons4Mitts, young players are provided with a safe place to learn and play the game, develop collaboration skills, learn about health and nutrition, build productive study habits, and more. Masons4Mitts has raised more than $2.3 million for youth baseball programs since 2009 and is the largest single sponsor to many of its MLB partners’ community funds. Learn more at masons4mitts.org.

About Angels Baseball Foundation

The Angels Baseball Foundation was established in 2004 under Arte and Carole Moreno. Together with the Los Angeles Angels, the two organizations have contributed more than $24 million in value toward local causes. Each year, the Angels Baseball Foundation rewards community organizations with grants to benefit their individual needs and to support programs that impact our youth. The Foundation focuses on improving education, healthcare, arts and sciences, as well as community related youth programs and military engagement throughout the region. For more information about the Angels Baseball Foundation visit Angels.com/community.

Media Contact

Sophie Booth

sophie@ideahall.com

(562) 230-3051

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb0a0957-a0d9-4cff-8503-406086f8c662