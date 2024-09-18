Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Share Rate

A high quality portfolio consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. (the “Company”) announces that in keeping with current market rates for preferred shares with similar terms, the Preferred Share (“FTN.PR.A”) dividend rate for the fiscal year commencing December 1, 2024 will be set at 8.50% (previously 9.25%). Monthly payments to FTN.PR.A will be $0.07083 per share for an annual yield of 8.50% on their $10.00 redemption value.

The Company invests in an actively managed, high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows:

Bank of MontrealNational Bank of CanadaBank of America Corp.
The Bank of Nova ScotiaManulife Financial CorporationCitigroup Inc.
Canadian Imperial Bank of CommerceSun Life Financial Inc.Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Royal Bank of CanadaGreat-West Lifeco Inc.JP Morgan Chase & Co.
The Toronto-Dominion BankCI Financial Corp.Wells Fargo & Co.
   

