US Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Share Rate Maintained

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Financial 15 Split Corp. (the “Company”) announces there will be no change to the Preferred Share dividend rate for the new six-year term commencing December 1, 2024. Payments will continue to be equal to 10.00% annually, based on the net asset value per unit calculated as at the end of the preceding month, with a maximum of $0.08333 per Preferred Share monthly or $1.00 per annum. The rate is in keeping with market yields for preferred shares with similar terms.



As previously announced on March 12, 2024 the Company will extend the termination date a further six year period from December 1, 2024 to December 1, 2030. In relation to the term extension, the Company has an additional retraction right for those shareholders not wishing to continue holding their investment, allowing existing shareholders to tender any or all classes of shares and receive a retraction price based on the November 29, 2024 net asset value per unit. Alternatively, shareholders may sell their shares for the market price at any time, potentially at a higher price than would be achieved through retraction, or shareholders may take no action and continue to hold their shares.

US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio consisting of 15 U.S. financial services companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup, CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., Truist Financial Corp., U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo & Co.

