Six in Ten Canadians Surveyed Have Little or No Sense of Community, New YMCA Research Reveals

YMCA Highlights Canadian Social Isolation and Offers Connection Through Community Programs



EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey commissioned by YMCA Canada, conducted among Angus Reid Forum members, reveals that a staggering 60% of Canadians feel disconnected from their community, with 16% reporting they never feel a sense of community and 44% experiencing it only sometimes.

The survey, launched alongside the YMCA’s first nationwide brand awareness campaign, highlights the state of social connections in Canada.

Combatting Loneliness in a Fragmented Society

The survey revealed that feelings of disconnection are particularly acute among Canadians under 55, with 68% of 18 to 34-year-olds and 64% of 25 to 54-year-olds feeling a lack of belonging. These feelings were most pronounced among the unemployed, with a striking 76% feeling disconnected from their communities.

However, the survey also uncovered solutions among those who feel a stronger sense of connection. Key factors contributing to a feeling of belonging include:

Spending less time on electronic devices

Engaging in extracurricular activities that foster community involvement

Interacting with others outside of work or school at least twice a week



“The YMCA is a community partner who can help,” said Nick Parkinson, President & CEO, YMCA of Northern Alberta. “Regardless of background, income or identity, all people need the opportunity to make meaningful connections. We’re seeing increased feelings of loneliness and isolation in our communities, but at the YMCA, everyone can find belonging.”

Young People and Children Hit Hard by Isolation

The survey also highlights a significant issue among younger Canadians and children. According to the data, the average Canadian spends three hours a day on their phone, with younger Canadians (18-34) averaging nearly four hours. When asked which phone activities felt most isolating, 58% cited social media scrolling, with 71% of 18-34-year-olds reporting that it heightens feelings of isolation.

What’s more, nearly one-third of parents surveyed report that their children express feelings of isolation, and almost half (49%) say their kids rely more on online interactions than in-person ones.

The YMCA offers tailored programs for youth and families that focus on real-world skills, physical activity, and social connections.

“The YMCA is committed to creating inclusive spaces where young people can build lasting connections through programs that help them explore their interests and reach their potential,” Parkinson said. “This research highlights the critical need for more opportunities to foster community and belonging across central and northern Alberta. We’re proud to offer programs that help children, youth, individuals and families find support, friendship and a sense of purpose.”

Income Inequality: A Challenge for Social Engagement

In addition to age and screen time, the survey reveals that income plays a significant role in Canadians’ ability to maintain social connections. Among employed Canadians and students, 64% of those earning over $100,000 annually report seeing people five to seven times a week, while 43% of Canadians interact with others outside of work or school only two days a week or less.

For lower-income Canadians, the struggle is even more pronounced. Only 28% of those earning below $50,000 annually experience social interactions 5-7 times per week compared to 42% of higher earners. The YMCA’s affordable programs, coupled with financial assistance, provide a crucial bridge for those facing economic barriers, ensuring everyone can engage with their community, regardless of their financial situation.

Third Places Offer Community

The survey highlights the value of "third places"—community spaces outside home or work. While 36% of Canadians report not having one, those who do have a third place report higher levels of belonging and connection to their community, with parks and outdoor spaces being the most popular. Even those without a third place recognize its importance:

91% say they help build strong communities

89% believe they boost well-being

85% feel they improve quality of life

84% agree they foster belonging

As winter approaches, YMCA of Northern Alberta aims to fill this gap, providing welcoming spaces for connection and mental and physical health in the Edmonton, Red Deer, Grande Prairie and Wood Buffalo regions.

To learn more about the national YMCA campaign, visit campaign2024.ymca.ca

About YMCA of Northern Alberta

YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to building healthy communities since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness to delivering important community outreach programs, the YMCA works to strengthen communities in the Red Deer, Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie and Edmonton regions. For more information, visit ymcanab.ca.

About YMCA Canada

The YMCA is a charity that ignites the potential in over 2 million people annually, helping them grow, lead, and give back to their communities. Across Canada, the YMCA delivers a wide variety of programs and services that empower people of all ages and life stages to overcome barriers and rise to their full potential. Programs include child care, health and wellness, aquatics, employment services, immigrant settlement, camps, mental wellness, and many other community initiatives that respond to local needs. Foundational to all this is the YMCA’s commitment to creating spaces and experiences where everyone feels safe, welcome, and a sense of belonging.

The YMCA in Canada is comprised of 37 YMCA Member Associations, supported by YMCA Canada, the national office, working together so all Canadians can shine on.

For more information, please visit ymca.ca

About the Survey

These findings are from a survey conducted by YMCA from August 29 to September 3, 2024, among a representative sample of 1,501 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.