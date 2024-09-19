Blockchain in Construction Thematic Intelligence Report 2024: Key Players, Challenges, Market Size and Growth Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Blockchain in Construction" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Blockchain in Construction" thematic intelligence report gives you an in-depth insight into the impact of blockchain in construction, including key players, challenges, and market size and growth forecasts. The report elucidates the growing importance of blockchain in the construction sector along with the progress made by the leading construction companies to adopt blockchain. These detailed analyses are critical in developing effective business plans to gain a competitive edge.
Digitalization is a prerequisite to blockchain adoption
Strong IT infrastructure and a high degree of digitalization are prerequisites to adopting blockchain. The construction industry has generally been slow to digitalize. Construction companies that still rely on paper-based documentation will find it counterproductive to adopt blockchain and should instead focus on adopting building information modeling (BIM) as a prerequisite.
Blockchain is not always appropriate
The capabilities and drawbacks of blockchain are not widely understood. A poll conducted by the analyst in 2024 revealed that just 24% of respondents fully understood the technology. Lack of understanding, coupled with the hype surrounding blockchain, can lead to misaligned expectations, resulting in blockchain adoption being driven by novelty without consideration for its appropriateness. Construction companies must remember that blockchain is not always the optimal solution. Implementing blockchain can be complex, whereas a traditional database offers efficiency and simplicity and will suffice for many use cases.
To mitigate the risks of adopting blockchain, construction companies should use blockchain as a service (BaaS) to avoid the high upfront costs of developing blockchain solutions in-house.
This report :
- Discusses the challenges the construction industry faces and how blockchain can be used to help address them.
- Evaluates the impact of blockchain in the construction sector, including various use cases and case studies.
- Benchmarks leading blockchain vendors, and leading construction companies based on their adoption of blockchain.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Value Chain
- Construction Challenges
- The Impact of Blockchain on Construction
- Case Studies
- Market Size and Growth Forecasts
- Blockchain Timeline
- Signals
- M&A trends
- Company filing trends
- Hiring trends
- Companies
- Leading blockchain adopters in construction
- Leading blockchain vendors
- Specialist blockchain vendors in construction
- Sector Scorecard
- Construction sector scorecard
- Glossary
Companies Featured
- AECOM
- Accenture
- Acciona
- Alchemy
- Alibaba
- Alphabet
- Amazon
- Arup
- Aura Blockchain Consortium
- Ava Labs
- Balfour Beatty
- Bechtel
- Bouygues
- Briq
- BuildCoin
- China Communications Construction
- China Minmetals
- China National Chemical Engineering
- China National Machinery Industry
- China Railway
- China Railway Construction
- China State Construction Engineering
- Clark Construction
- Dapper
- DigiBuild
- Doosan
- EHAB
- Ferrovial
- Fluor
- Global Shipping Business Network
- Hyundai Engineering & Construction
- IBM
- Infosys
- Kaleido
- Kiewit
- Laing O'Rourke
- Larsen & Toubro
- Lendlease
- M.A. Mortenson
- Maire Tecnimont
- McDermott
- Mosinzhproekt
- Multiplex
- NTT Data
- Oracle
- PCL Construction
- Petrofac
- POSCO
- Power Construction of China
- R3
- Ripple
- Royal BAM
- Saipem
- Salesforce
- Samsung C&T
- Shapoorji Pallonji
- Shikun & Binui
- Shimizu
- Siemens
- Skanska
- Solana
- Stabilwerk Bau
- STRABAG
- Stroytransgaz
- Tata Consultancy Services
- TechnipFMC
- Tecnicas Reunidas
- Tencent
- VINCI
- Webuild
- Wipro
- Wood Group
- Yapi Merkezi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rhvjtl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.