Sable Receives Multiple Anomalous Cu-Au-Ag Results from the Perk Rocky Project in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV:SAE | OTCQB:SBLRF) is pleased to announce that it has received preliminary results from its ongoing exploration campaign at the Perk Rocky project in British Columbia.

Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable, stated, “Sable’s team undertook a significant exploration program at Perk Rocky during the summer including extensive mapping and rock sampling augmenting historical sampling programs.  This program has provided us with a better understanding of the geology of the project area and has broadly expanded the known mineralized Cu-Au-Ag footprint.  We are working on completing the mapping and sampling work for this season, that will allow us to better understand the mineral system and its exploration potential.”

Figure 1. Location of historical samples vs Sable’s 2024 rock samples.

Highlights

  • Reprocessing and interpretation of historical VTEM data.
  • 343 rock samples collected with 307 results received. All samples analyzed for Au, multielements and Terraspec.
  • Three months of mapping, rock sampling, and prospection.
  • Received results show values as high as 24.1% Cu, 560 g/t Au, and 591 g/t Ag.

Figure 2. Distribution of copper values at the Perk Rocky Project.

Geology Description

Sable’s ongoing geological work at the Perk Rocky project is reporting different styles of mineralization including a large footprint of Cu-Au-Ag anomalous sodic-calcic alteration found in outcrops, subcrops, and float altered to epidote, albite, garnet, magnetite, and chalcopyrite that have returned significant values of Cu-Au-Ag. Small zones with Au-Cu porphyry A-type veinlets in diorites, and low-angled quartz veins hosting pyrite, sphalerite, chalcopyrite that have returned strongly anomalous Au-Ag-Cu-Zn values.

From the 307 rock samples with results received, 90 samples returned values higher than 0.1% Cu ranging from <100 ppm Cu to a maximum of 24.1% Cu in a grab sample of quartz epidote vein with chalcopyrite and tennantite; 85 samples returned values higher than 0.1 g/t Au ranging from detection limit to an extremely high value of 560 g/t Au from a boulder of quartz vein with abundant sphalerite and 44 samples returned values higher than 5 g/t Ag with a maximum of 590 g/t Ag.

Figure 3. Distribution of gold results at the Perk Rocky project

Figure 4. Distribution of silver results at the Perk Rocky project

The Company is currently finishing the mapping work for this season and working on final mapping edits and interpretation of all data to define the next exploration steps. The Company notes that grab samples are selective by nature and therefore should not be understood as representative of the actual grades in the property. Table 1 below includes all samples with values >0.1% Cu along with some high-grade Au samples with low copper.

Table 1. Highlighted results from sampling at Perk Rocky Project.

TargetNorthEastElevationSiteAg (g/t)Au (g/t)Cu (ppm)Zn (ppm)
BRITON57411383570632370Float3564.94241,00030
PR57415163584622254Outcrop920.0345,600105
Pin57401753597382278Outcrop56.30.22136,70080
BRITON57411123565592452Float370.01832,300159
RYA57395793586052523Outcrop20.91.7131,50045
PR57416873584922277Float34.40.53319,60079
Pin57399133596312335Float51.99.6919,45036
BRITON57410643567252408Float5.760.16217,750169
BRITON57413643572772519Outcrop150.45516,25082
RYA57400973562362340Outcrop10.750.71115,850171
Perkins57417783582682211Float29.10.09115,80031
PR57398643561612525Outcrop374.6715,80012,200
Pin57405013594972119Float18.650.55914,30022
Pin57403583600712114Outcrop240.60113,95074
PR57404833599182045Float24.82.4213,15055
Pin57402603598212283Outcrop4.691.5612,50041
Pin57402893600612137Float2.840.512,25045
BRITON57411253566662517Dump0.470.00912,1508,280
PR57411603557282655Outcrop7.640.31412,100115
BRITON57412443572342404Float9.120.01811,70022
PR57414683606962080Outcrop110.03511,600102
S BRITON57396033581832384Outcrop13.30.0410,900101
PR57398663561402530Outcrop21.413.610,55013,350
Emerald Lake57400323596092263Outcrop6.120.529,83016
RYA57395473585922420Float11.450.149,370658
PR57404863599062038Float3.930.0369,34045
Pin57400543597952262Outcrop25.40.729,330122
PR57425643594652085Float90.50.5169,21076
RYA57395973586332541Float8.290.4188,44072
Briton57415213561442774Float5.680.3328,12056
PR57404033600092097Outcrop3.420.0467,97055
PR57414803584102251Outcrop990.1237,820141
PR57418123608462040Outcrop5.640.0057,650204
RYA57396613579792459Outcrop7.693.266,750142
Perkins57413083561912636Float5.10.0866,730101
Pin57403973596342347Outcrop5.890.5866,71047
RYA57402433598212263Float2.170.2526,40035
Pin57404133600152095Outcrop2.710.1385,51028
PR57400863598142267Outcrop10.450.2045,380129
Briton57399553578182330Float5.120.7055,360153
Briton57411703562252552Float50.0075,06081
Pin57400663598042277Outcrop10.10.9424,960139
BRITON57407793564072316Float2.540.1174,01072
Pin57404303598462104Float1.320.0133,81065
PR57402133598662251Outcrop3.212.463,60040
PR57398103555042512 6.640.6973,550193
Pin57402473597712260Outcrop3.810.1982,95073
Pin57406723601571930Float1.150.0322,73056
RYA NORTH57399333578252279Float2.90.1052,60095
RYA NORTH57398263579322321Outcrop4.170.1962,570127
RYA57395283585182463Subcrop1.480.052,50049
RYA NORTH57398413579322322Outcrop3.920.2842,470153
S BRITON57395953582402357Outcrop5.030.1562,460267
PR57410373554892616Outcrop1.920.1542,360158
RYA57395643585402496Outcrop8.320.3062,35050
BLUEBELL57438053584631962Float4.730.0372,33079
PR57415473585282248Subcrop3.160.0132,26093
Pin57404283598872082Float10.450.6382,15030
Pin57403973597342283Outcrop1.120.1112,11043
Pin57402123604162000Float0.420.0882,10088
Pin57397993595842351Outcrop2.380.7342,05029
Perkins57419013580242257Float0.960.0082,00052
RYA5739664.166358558.79612443.278Outcrop1.720.0511,99542
Briton57406623564952292Float0.680.0331,89563
ROCKY57406663543312526Float1.940.2391,875114
Pin57397393601072068Subcrop9.640.5451,79037
ROCKY57406613543092459Float1.10.121,66583
Pin57398613599432228Outcrop0.630.1051,63555
Emerald Lake57398213596622310Outcrop0.940.1381,58060
Pin57403953597342219Outcrop0.940.0641,56540
Pin57403103600292149Outcrop1.130.1311,52035
Pin57396433596762256Outcrop1.540.1621,50590
Perkins57411633562222523Float1.730.0151,48583
Perkins57410673563482466Float3.250.2061,475287
Pin57402023603972013Float1.420.1951,46571
PR57402283557102280Float5915601,425155,000
Emerald Lake57393513595552246Outcrop108.651,4056
Pin57413943604482075Subcrop0.60.0121,38095
PR57413153558632690Subcrop1.010.0361,35548
BRITON57410803567072417Float0.360.0091,3502,770
Pin57399893601112156Subcrop2.720.4651,30571
RYA NORTH57398413579322322Outcrop2.060.1021,290133
Pin57407023601371923Float0.580.00251,24024
Pin57398583602342057Subcrop0.70.2091,23571
BRITON57404743563212157Outcrop0.610.0771,23078
RYA57396233586882568Outcrop0.810.0341,205139
Perkins57410673563482466Float2.710.1721,200256
RYA LOW57404113579782122Float2.130.1811,190141
PR57407883553622617Float1.320.2141,11570
Pin57408403600291899Float0.80.0361,105223
RYA57399763565872351Outcrop0.630.0211,09049
RYA LOW5739686.5323584092350Float2.660.1051,02018
BRITON57410253565872404Float200.38983214,350
RYA57395103577612383Outcrop0.960.3573695
PR57398483561352534Outcrop1.570.4716237,310
BRITON57410723565632429Float17.30.7955782,230
BRITON57411273566612518Outcrop4.392.9412348
BRITON57410683569072376Float2.881.985377388
BRITON57408643564992355Float2.711.14313235
BRITON57411543565442482Outcrop1.921.475266289
BLUEBELL57438963585791925Float0.370.634147.511
PR57411063556782654Outcrop0.060.446129.566
PR57401193552722392Outcrop0.720.868102.5281

SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in British Columbia is carried out by ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Kamloops. Analyses are carried out at their laboratory in Vancouver. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31). The samples contained in this press release were analyzed by methods Au-AA24 (Fire Assay Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish) and ME-MS61 (Four Acid Digestion with Mass Spectrometry finish); the latter one includes 48 elements (Al, Ag, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Both digestion methods dissolve most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. ALS additionally collects a subsample from the coarse reject to be analyzed by Terraspec; spectral data is sent to AISIRIS Australia to be processed and interpreted.

Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically, and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT THE PERK ROCKY PROJECT

The Perk Rocky project is located 200km west of Williams Lake in west central British Columbia. Perk Rocky is a Cu-Au early-stage porphyry project with multiple zones of mineralization. It comprises a large alteration zone of at least 8km by 5km and has the potential for a significant Cu-Au porphyry deposit. The characteristics of the project align with the Company’s technical expertise and strategy of exploring large Cu-Au assets in geologically endowed and well-established jurisdictions as British Columbia.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favourable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's focus is developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, and Los Pumas Projects in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Perk Rocky Project (10,475ha), Copper Queen (5,966 ha), and Rusty Peak (1,942 ha) properties in British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at ruben.padilla@sableresources.com or +1 (520) 488-2520

Related link: sableresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Sable’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Sable’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Sable considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Sable is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

