Experience Tranquility and Mindfulness with Stingray Naturescape and ZenLIFE by Stingray on Amazon Fire TV Channels

MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, proudly announces the launch of two new free ad-supported TV channels, Stingray Naturescape and ZenLIFE, on Amazon Fire TV Channels. These channels are designed to bring tranquility and wellness into the homes of viewers worldwide, with additional videos also available on ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) on the platform.

Stingray Naturescape offers viewers a serene escape with its stunning visuals of the world’s most beautiful landscapes. From awe-inspiring time lapses of night skies to tranquil tropical beaches, Stingray Naturescape is the perfect destination to unwind and enjoy the beauty of nature. This channel caters to anyone looking to transport themselves to an oasis of calm, whether it be during a morning yoga session or a brief moment of relaxation during a busy day.

ZenLIFE is designed to promote well-being and mindfulness. With offerings that include sleep-enhancing videos, and peaceful natural landscapes, the channel is curated to help viewers cultivate healthier habits and find tranquility in their daily lives. It serves as a resource for those seeking to incorporate mindfulness into their routine, enhancing personal well-being through carefully selected content.

"We are thrilled to launch Stingray Naturescape and ZenLIFE on Amazon Fire TV Channels, offering viewers across the globe accessible ways to relax and rejuvenate," said Jim Riley, President of US Sales at Stingray. "These channels exemplify our commitment to enhancing the everyday life of our audience through high-quality, immersive content."

Looking ahead, Stingray is set to expand its offerings on Amazon Fire TV Channels with the future addition of Qello Concerts, Stingray Classica, and Stingray Djazz. These upcoming channels will further diversify Stingray’s portfolio of streaming content, providing even more options for entertainment and enrichment.

Stingray Naturescape and ZenLIFE are more than just TV channels; they serve as gateways to peace and personal well-being, accessible anytime and anywhere on Amazon Fire TV Channels, ensuring that tranquility is right at your fingertips.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.