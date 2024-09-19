HealthLynked Launches Virtual Urgent Care Through Partnership with Lyric Health

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – HealthLynked Corp. ( OTCQB: HLYK ), a leader in healthcare technology, is proud to announce its integration with Lyric Health, a comprehensive virtual care provider. This partnership enables HealthLynked to expand its telehealth services nationwide, offering patients in all 50 states convenient access to healthcare anytime, anywhere.



Introducing Virtual Urgent Care: Accessible Healthcare Within 20 Minutes

As part of this expansion, HealthLynked has launched its new Virtual Urgent Care service, available 24/7 in all 50 states. Members can now connect with a licensed physician within an average of 20 minutes, ensuring timely care for non-emergency medical concerns without needing to leave their homes. This service is ideal for addressing urgent medical needs, such as infections, minor injuries, and other health issues, offering a swift and convenient alternative to in-person visits.

Upcoming Launch of Virtual Primary Care

Building on the success of the Virtual Urgent Care, HealthLynked is set to launch its Virtual Primary Care service. This next phase will enable users to schedule appointments with primary care physicians for future dates, establishing ongoing relationships with virtual doctors for continuous care management. This integration ensures a seamless healthcare experience, as all information entered into the HealthLynked profile will be readily available to both urgent care and primary care providers. Furthermore, a summary report of each virtual visit will be stored in the patient's HealthLynked medical record archive, providing a comprehensive view of their healthcare history.

Comprehensive Virtual Care Suite

Through its partnership with Lyric Health, HealthLynked offers a broad range of virtual healthcare services, providing members with 24/7 access to licensed professionals in the following areas:

Primary Care: Personalized care from a dedicated provider, including management of chronic conditions, routine check-ups, and preventive care.

Personalized care from a dedicated provider, including management of chronic conditions, routine check-ups, and preventive care. Urgent Care: Immediate, round-the-clock care for non-emergency situations, reducing the need for in-person visits.

Immediate, round-the-clock care for non-emergency situations, reducing the need for in-person visits. Mental Health: Support for conditions like depression, anxiety, and other psychological concerns, with consultations from licensed mental health professionals.

Support for conditions like depression, anxiety, and other psychological concerns, with consultations from licensed mental health professionals. Dermatology: Treatment plans for skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and more, accessible from the comfort of home.

Treatment plans for skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and more, accessible from the comfort of home. Specialty Referrals: Quick and easy access to specialists for conditions requiring advanced care.

Quick and easy access to specialists for conditions requiring advanced care. Pet Care: 24/7 access to veterinary consultations, ensuring that even pets receive the care they need.

This collaboration not only enhances the availability of specialized services but also integrates with HealthLynked's medical record storage, prescription voucher program, and care navigation to support a seamless healthcare experience for patients.

Affordable and Accessible Telehealth for All

HealthLynked provides a flexible approach to telemedicine, offering services directly to members without the need for employer-provided plans. Users can download the HealthLynked app for free and access telemedicine visits at the standard rate of $70 per visit. For those looking for additional savings, a subscription option is available: for just $12 per month or $120 per year, subscribers receive a discounted rate of $50 per telemedicine visit. This pricing structure makes high-quality healthcare both accessible and affordable for all members.

Executive Insights

Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked, remarked, "Our integration with Lyric Health and the launch of our Virtual Urgent Care service is a game-changer for our members. We are now able to offer an unparalleled range of healthcare services to patients nationwide, ensuring that quality care is just a click away, no matter where they are. Our upcoming Virtual Primary Care service will further enhance this experience, providing continuity of care for our members."

Wayne Orchard, EVP and Partner of Lyric Health added, "We are excited to partner with HealthLynked to bring our full suite of virtual care services to a broader audience. Our mission has always been to make healthcare more inclusive and accessible, and this partnership helps us achieve that on a national scale."

Download the HealthLynked App

To start accessing these services, members can download the HealthLynked app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. The app provides an easy-to-use interface for scheduling appointments, consulting with providers, and managing health records, all from the convenience of your smartphone.

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. is committed to improving global healthcare by facilitating the efficient exchange of medical information between patients and providers. Our network empowers members to actively manage their healthcare through a centralized and secure platform.

For more information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com . Stay connected with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Lyric Health

Lyric Health is an award-winning virtual care provider offering a comprehensive suite of virtual care services, including virtual urgent care, virtual primary care, behavioral health, dermatology, care coordination, and care navigation services. Our solutions mitigate risk, reduce healthcare expenses, improve efficiency and effectiveness, and produce favorable outcomes while delivering a great experience for our clients. J.D. Power has recognized Lyric as a leading telehealth service provider for three consecutive years in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Lyric is the virtual care service solution for its parent company MyTelemedicine.

Contact Information:

HealthLynked Corp.

Public Relations: pr@healthlynked.com

Investor Relations: Michael Paisan, Director of Investor Relations

Phone: 1-800-928-7144 ext 123

Website: www.healthlynked.com