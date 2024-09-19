Claritas Unveils Groundbreaking Insights in the 2024 Hispanic Market Report: Hispanic Population Eclipses 68 Million Mark and Average Household Lifetime Remaining Value Approaching $2.5 Million

Cincinnati, OH, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas, a leader in data-driven marketing solutions, has released its highly anticipated 2024 Hispanic Market Report, offering an in-depth analysis of the burgeoning U.S. Hispanic market. The report underlines that Hispanics now represent over 20% of the U.S. population, with projections showing continuous growth over the next five years. This demographic’s influence is further accentuated by their exceptional spending power, which now approaches $2.5 million in remaining lifetime value for the average Hispanic household.

According to the report, the U.S. Hispanic population, standing at nearly 68.5 million, has been a significant contributor to the nation's population growth, accounting for more than 62% since 2010. In stark contrast, the non-Hispanic White population has seen a decrease of almost 5% within the same timeframe. These trends are not just statistics but indicators of major shifts in consumer behavior and market dynamics, underlining the importance for marketers to tailor their strategies accordingly.

Ron Cohen, SVP Practice Leadership at Claritas, emphasized, “As the Hispanic population continues to grow while increasing in spending power and lifetime value, marketers across all categories need to develop the right strategies to engage these audiences or they will be left behind.”

Demographic Snapshot and Economic Impact

Demographic Growth : The U.S. Hispanic population has almost doubled in size since the 2000 Census and is projected to increase by another 7.4 million by 2030.





: The U.S. Hispanic population has almost doubled in size since the 2000 Census and is projected to increase by another 7.4 million by 2030. Consumer Influence : Hispanic households' remaining lifetime spending is estimated to approach $2.5 million, significantly impacting various sectors such as retail, housing, education, and technology.





: Hispanic households' remaining lifetime spending is estimated to approach $2.5 million, significantly impacting various sectors such as retail, housing, education, and technology. Income Growth: Households with incomes above $200,000 are expected to spike by over 10% from 2023 to 2024, highlighting a growing affluent segment within the Hispanic community.

Geographical Distribution and Future Projections

The report highlights that major concentrations of the Hispanic population exist in states like California, Texas, Florida, New York, and Illinois. However, the forecast indicates broader dispersal into other regions, prompting businesses to recalibrate their geographic focus for targeted marketing efforts. With projections estimating more than one and a half additional Hispanics for every single decrease in the non-Hispanic White population between the 2020 and 2030 Census, the Hispanic demographic is set to become even more central to U.S. market strategies.

Marketing Insights and Cultural Nuances

Understanding cultural nuances is paramount for effective engagement with this versatile market. The Hispanic Market Report provides actionable data that helps marketers identify key cultural dimensions driving product preferences, brand loyalty, and purchasing behaviors among U.S. Hispanics.

Changing Racial Identity Landscape

One notable insight is the evolving racial identity among U.S. Hispanics. The report delves into how these changing identities impact consumer behavior and preferences, underscoring the need for brands to remain adaptive and culturally sensitive in their marketing approaches.

Conclusion

With the U.S. steadily moving towards a multicultural majority, businesses must acknowledge and adapt to the rapid growth and economic significance of the Hispanic population. Leveraging insights from the 2024 Hispanic Market Report will equip marketers with the knowledge needed to forge stronger connections with this dynamic demographic.

About Claritas

For almost five decades, Claritas has been a trailblazer in understanding the American consumer, resulting in the industry's most embraced audience segmentation. Leveraging strategic acquisitions and a distinctive Identity Graph, the company has evolved into a marketing powerhouse. Claritas provides an integrated marketing optimization platform that enables marketers to enhance ROI by pinpointing ideal audiences, executing precise multichannel marketing engagements, and optimizing media spend across online and offline channels. With an accuracy-first foundation, the robust Claritas Identity Graph serves as the engine that drives these powerful solutions, encompassing a proprietary data set including 100% of U.S. adult consumers, over 1 billion devices and 10,000+ demographic and behavioral insights. The integration of patented and advanced AI technology as an underpin enhances the accuracy, speed, ease of use and scale of the Claritas solutions. Learn more at www.claritas.com.