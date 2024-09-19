IVECO BUS and ZF strengthen their collaboration to accelerate the next generation of e-mobility solutions

Turin, Italy / Friedrichshafen, Germany, 19h September 2024. IVECO BUS, the urban, intercity and tourist bus brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG), and ZF, a global technology leader supplying advanced mobility products and systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, chose the international stage of IAA Transportation in Hannover, Germany, to advance their collaboration on deploying innovative e-mobility solutions for the decarbonisation of passenger transport.

IVECO BUS and ZF share the same commitment to transforming the transport sector and leading the change to a more sustainable future, combining solid technological expertise in alternative energy propulsion solutions, such as electrification. The commercial collaboration with ZF will support the IVECO BUS overarching electrification strategy and the development of a new zero-emission-born architecture that will equip the next-generation of vehicles, complementing the technological capabilities.

“This new partnership demonstrates our commitment to collaborating with innovative players who are driven to push the boundaries of technological innovation in support of the energy transition”, commented Domenico Nucera, President Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group. “Electrification is an essential enabler for achieving the decarbonisation objectives of the bus industry. By enhancing our collaboration with ZF, a global technology leader in advanced mobility products and systems, we will accelerate the development of the next generation of our e-mobility solutions.”

“This next step in our relationship with IVECO BUS focusing on our innovative e-mobility solutions underlines how our strategic investments in decarbonisation technologies are paying off. ” says Prof. Dr. Peter Laier, Member of the ZF Board of Management and responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Solutions division. “We are honoured by the trust that IVECO BUS has placed in us as a partner for the strategic development of e-mobility solutions. We look forward to further deepening our relationship as we work together to deliver more sustainable passenger transport solutions.”

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 36,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 31 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

About ZF

ZF is a global technology company supplying advanced mobility products and systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology. Its comprehensive product range is primarily aimed at vehicle manufacturers, mobility providers and start-up companies in the fields of transportation and mobility. ZF electrifies a wide range of vehicle types. With its products, the company contributes to reducing emissions, protecting the climate as well as enhancing safe mobility. Alongside the automotive sector – passenger cars and commercial vehicles – ZF also serves market segments such as construction and agricultural machinery, wind power, marine propulsion, rail drives and test systems.

With some 168,700 employees worldwide, ZF reported sales of €46.6 billion in fiscal 2023. The company operates 162 production locations in 31 countries.

