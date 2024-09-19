Ultrafiltration Membranes Market Report 2024, Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrafiltration Membranes: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ultrafiltration Membranes Market was valued at USD 2024 in 5.2 billion, and is expected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 9.4%.

The ultrafiltration membranes market is experiencing significant growth across various end-use industries, driven by increasing demand for clean water, stringent environmental regulations, and advances in membrane technology. Another key factor in the growth is UF membranes' low-pressure operation. Compared to other techniques, UF membranes achieve high filtration rates (flux) while requiring significantly less pressure, making them more energy efficient. This energy efficiency is coupled with operational simplicity, further contributing to their widespread adoption. Additionally, the growing global focus on public health regulations drives demand for advanced water treatment solutions, perfectly aligning with UF technology's capabilities. UF membranes boast a feed recovery percentage of 80% to 98%, effectively removing proteins, viruses and endotoxins from normal operating pressure.

The constant discovery of new applications for UF membranes is expanding their reach across various industries from biotechnology to wastewater treatment. For instance, in the biotechnology sector, ultrafiltration membranes play a critical role in the separation and concentration of biomolecules. For example, in protein purification processes, ultrafiltration helps isolate proteins from cell lysates, ensuring high purity and yield. Hemodialysis is an integral application in the biotech sector, and it will remain the dominant application for ultrafiltration membranes in the foreseeable future. This dominance stems from the perfect harmony between the specific requirements for hemodialysis and ultrafiltration technology's capabilities. The established use cases within hemodialysis solidify its position. While the hemodialysis market for ultrafiltration technologies might be considered mature, significant growth potential exists in the context of rising chronic illnesses. The growing prevalence of these diseases is directly linked to modern lifestyle factors such as poor diet and lack of exercise.

The North America market for ultrafiltration membranes is expected to grow from $2 billion in 2024 to $3.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2029. The Asia-Pacific market for ultrafiltration membranes is expected to grow from $2 billion in 2024 to $3.2 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2024 to 2029.

This market report on ultrafiltration membranes is categorized into the following segments: material type, membrane type and end use. The report includes characterizations of market forces relevant to ultrafiltration membranes and their application areas. This report covers some of the parameters of the UF membranes market. These are examined by industry due to their growing advances and expansions in the numerous industrial sectors. This report primarily focuses on UF membranes and their industrial applications.

The report analyzes essential categories and regions to determine the present and future status of the ultrafiltration membranes market and developed forecasts of market growth from 2024 through 2029. This report also discusses the current market dynamics, strategies and trends driving the demand for ultrafiltration products, key manufacturers of ultrafiltration membrane products, pricing analysis, competitive landscape, and brief profiles of major global manufacturers. The ultrafiltration market will be analyzed from global and regional perspectives to understand the industry's growth potential.

Material Type: Polymeric, Ceramic.

Membrane Type: Hollow Fiber/Tubular, Spiral Wound, Flat Sheet.

End Use: Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Potable Water, Industrial Processes, Wastewater, Food and Beverages.

The market estimations and size are provided in terms of value (millions of U.S. dollars) and volume (thousands of square meters), with 2023 serving as the base year and market forecasts given for the period 2024 through 2029. The volume analysis is provided for regional-level markets and material type.

181 data tables and 45 additional tables

An updated review of the global market for ultrafiltration (UF) membranes and related technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, both in terms of volume and value, with data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecast for 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation of the overall market for UF membranes in value and volumetric terms, and corresponding market share analysis by material type, membrane type, end use application, and region

A look at the major factors influencing the market, including industry-specific challenges, with respect to growth trends and emerging technologies

Discussion of UF modules, cassettes, dialyzers, and other devices, as well as the UF membrane technologies with the greatest near-term commercial potential

Market outlook and coverage of major UF product types and applications, in both the commercial and developmental phases

Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding

Profiles of the leading companies, including DuPont, Asahi Kasei Corp., Toray Industries Inc., Alfa Laval, and Pentai

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 162 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $8.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global





