Draft decisions of the of Shareholders Meeting to be held on 03 October 2024

Draft decision proposed by the Board of AB Utenos Trikotažas on the issues included in the agenda of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders:



Concerning the conclusion of the contract with an audit company and approval of the payment terms for audit services.





Draft decision

Grant Thornton Baltic UAB to be the auditor of AB Utenos trikotažas for the audit of the set of financial statements for the years 2024 – 2025. Determine that the remuneration for the audit is as follows: in the first year - EUR 32,900 plus VAT, in the second year - EUR 34,300 plus VAT.

Additional information is available from Aurimas Likus, Finance Director, tel. No. +370 618 07809.

Nomeda Kaučikienė, Managing Director of AB Utenos trikotažas

Attachment