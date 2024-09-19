U.S. Contraceptive Market Report 2024-2030: Pills, Intrauterine Devices (IUD), Condoms, Vaginal Ring, Subdermal Implants, Injectables Size, Share & Trends Analysis

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Contraceptive Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Pills, Intrauterine Devices (IUD), Condoms, Vaginal Ring, Subdermal Implants, Injectable), And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. contraceptive market size is anticipated to reach USD 12.46 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% from 2024-2030

The growing availability of contraceptives in the United States has positively influenced various societal aspects, including education, career opportunities, and poverty levels among women. Access to modern contraceptive methods has significantly enhanced women's career prospects, enabling them to earn wages comparable to their male counterparts. In addition, it has resulted in a decrease in the number of women experiencing poverty due to unplanned pregnancies and the financial burdens associated with raising children.







The legalization and access to family planning services have contributed to reducing poverty and improving economic conditions for future generations. Family planning programs have been linked to improved health outcomes for women and children, which indirectly support economic stability. Women who can control their reproductive health are more likely to participate in the workforce and contribute to household income, further reducing poverty levels.



In June 2023, The Biden-Harris Administration launched a new public-private partnership between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to enhance access to contraception, which is a crucial aspect of reproductive health. This initiative seeks to tackle the increasing disparities in women's health across the United States. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to enhancing international family planning efforts, particularly in West Africa, where contraceptive use is low and maternal mortality rates are high. An additional USD 15.5 million has been allocated for fiscal year 2023, bringing the total to USD 86.5 million aimed at improving sexual and reproductive health care in nine Francophone countries.



Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the U.S. healthcare sector. Contraceptive manufacturers, such as Merck & Co., reported a reduction in demand for the contraceptive implant Nexplanon due to the prioritization of COVID-19 patients by healthcare providers. However, an increase in vaccination and reduced burden of COVID-19 patients helped restore the physician office visits for contraceptive administration, in turn contributing to product demand. Demand for long-acting and nonhormonal contraceptives is expected to increase in the coming years due to convenience, long-term protection, and fewer side effects demonstrated by these contraceptives.



U.S. Contraceptive Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the pills segment held the largest market share owing to the convenience of use and easy availability. The contraceptive pills market in the country is highly competitive due to the presence of generic products.

The operations of market players are affected by generic competition, industry consolidation, competitive combination products, new information from clinical trials of marketed products, and patents granted to competitors' new products, among others.

The demand for nonhormonal contraceptives in young women is expected to increase as they want to avoid risks associated with hormonal contraceptives. Newly developed products, such as nonhormonal vaginal rings, diaphragms, and innovative condoms, are expected to aid the growth of nonhormonal products segment during the forecast period.

In April 2024, the Opill U.S. FDA approved the first oral contraceptive OTC pill, which began selling at most stores in retail pharmacies such as Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart. The product is also offered at CVS Pharmacy app and CVS.com and more than 7,500 CVS Pharmacy stores in the U.S.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 113 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered United States



Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Rapid technological advancements

Increasing initiatives by social organizations to improve access to condoms

Rising publicly funded family planning services

Market Restraint Analysis

Increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of infertility

Adverse effects associated with use of contraceptive drugs and devices

Regulatory and Reimbursement Framework

Pipeline Analysis

Impact of COVID-19: Qualitative Analysis

Business Environment Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

