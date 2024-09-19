Virtualware unveils VIROO 2.6, the latest evolution of its enterprise XR platform with updates to the publishing workflow and interoperability

BILBAO, September 19, 2024 – The leading expert in 3D-driven enterprise software as a service Virtualware (EPA: MLVIR), announced today the release of version 2.6 of its XRaaS platform, VIROO, which incorporates new features that allow users and developers to take full advantage of XR within their companies.

VIROO 2.6 introduces significant updates to the publishing workflow, offering enhanced capabilities for creating multi-scene applications. It provides complete flexibility to configure Unity projects, allowing the inclusion of third-party assets and code libraries, just as in any standard Unity project.

VIROO makes it easy to create, distribute, and manage custom XR applications while handling infrastructure updates automatically, allowing organizations to focus on innovation.

The main key features in VIROO 2.6 include:

Improvements in VIROO Studio SDK for Unity enabling developers to create VIROO apps with greater logical depth. Creators can now include any third-party assets into their projects Universal Render Pipeline compatibility Integration with Unity’s Visual Scripting and XR Interaction Toolkit



Upgrades in VIROO deployment options: Enhanced on-premises operation with deployment support and advanced management tools.



Introducing a new collection of VIROO Apps. Enterprise-ready to use applications designed to fulfill the common needs of users and can be used immediately without having to build your own applications.

“The new 2.6 release introduces powerful features such as visual scripting and enhanced interoperability, allowing users to publish applications directly from the platform. This update gives developers complete freedom to create XR applications without limitations, streamlining the creative process and reducing deployment time”, Sergio Barrera, CTO of Virtualware, said.

Recently named a finalist for the Obsidian Award for Open Innovation at the AIXR XR Awards , VIROO is the enterprise XR platform that provides multiple ready-to-use applications for users, and tools for developers to create and distribute their own custom multi-user XR applications.

The ready-to-run XR platform grants companies and institutions worldwide easy access to immersive technology, covering the entire Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) cycle, from concept and design to development and launch, supporting the entire business process.

VIROO ensures the highest levels of security and privacy, including ISO 270001 certification, scalability, and performance, integrating all XR needs into a single platform.

With a relentless passion for real-time 3D technology and 20 years of expertise in building business applications globally, Virtualware is considered one of the world's leading experts in 3D-driven enterprise software as a service.

Virtualware delivers a professional and practical approach to RT3D by providing companies and institutions with the tools and support they need to grow, strengthen, and advance in their adoption of this technology. The company’s diverse client base includes GE Vernova, Ontario Power Generation, Gestamp, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Invest WindsorEssex, McMaster University, the University of El Salvador, EAN University and the Basque Government.

