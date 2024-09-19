Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty to Host Company-Wide Meeting on September 25th

Charleston, SC, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty is pleased to announce its upcoming company-wide meeting, scheduled to take place on September 25th at Cathedral Church.

The meeting will feature the unveiling of Jeff Cook Real Estate’s new Buyer Presentation, aimed at enhancing agent conversion rates amidst evolving National Association of Realtors (NAR) regulations. This strategic initiative is part of the company’s commitment to equipping its team with cutting-edge tools and insights to thrive in today’s dynamic real estate market.

The event will be highlighted by a masterclass from guest speaker Brian Moses, a leading industry expert, who will discuss strategies for successfully navigating real estate after the NAR settlement. During this masterclass, real estate agents will learn essential strategies on Streamlined Marketing, Buyer Lead Conversion, and Converting Buyer Agency. Additionally, a top producer panel will offer valuable insights on how they’re navigating the market and securing buyer agency in today’s environment.

This pivotal event, designed to increase agent performance after recent industry changes, will open to the public from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM EST. This training, typically reserved for Jeff Cook Real Estate agents, is being made available to the public to aid in the development of key skill sets needed to succeed in this new real estate market. In addition Jeff Cook Real Estate will also provide free professional headshots to all attendees from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM EST.

To conclude the day, Jeff Cook Real Estate will host a networking happy hour at Neighborhood Tap House starting at 5:00 PM. This will provide an opportunity for attendees to connect, discuss the day’s insights, and network with industry peers.

For more information or to register, visit the Event Page.