World-Class Experts to Explore Innovations in NaaS and Automation at GNE 2024

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, security, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced the Global Network-as-a-Service Event (GNE) speaker lineup, featuring world-class executives who will discuss the latest advancements of secure Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offerings delivered across an automated ecosystem of suppliers. GNE takes place October 28-30, 2024, in Dallas, Texas.



This year’s speaker lineup will include influential executives from top service and technology providers, enterprises and system integrators who are building, delivering and consuming the next generation of NaaS services. Speakers will lead engaging sessions on the evolution of NaaS, ecosystem automation, and the intersection of advanced technologies like AI and multi-cloud. Attendees will gain actionable insights into how these innovations are reshaping NaaS, enabling flexible, on-demand services across a global automated ecosystem.

Industry visionary speakers from leading enterprises and service and technology providers include:

Irfan Ali, Global Head of Edge Solution, Segment Sales, NVIDIA

Ari Banerjee, Senior Vice President Strategy, Netcracker

Colin Bannon, Chief Technology Officer, BT

Rohit Batra, Vice President and Head of Product Management for Telecom, Media and Technology, ServiceNow

Buddy Bayer, Chief Operating Officer, Colt Technology Services

Debika Bhattacharya, Chief Technology Officer, Verizon Business; Board Chair, MEF

Nabil Bitar, CTO & Head of Network Architecture, Bloomberg LP

Will Eborall, Assistant Vice President of Edge Solutions Product Management, AT&T Business

Paul Gampe, Chief Technology Officer, Console Connect

Marc Halbfinger, Chief Executive Officer, Console Connect

Silke Hoesch, Senior Vice President Wholesale, Telekom Deutschland

Usman Javaid, Chief Products & Marketing Officer, Orange Business

Michael Jenkins, Strategic Negotiator, Google Global Enterprise Networks

Michael Kearns, Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Amartus

Shelly Lazzaro, Vice President of AT&T Business Technology, AT&T Technology Services

Mark Looker, Managing Director and Head of Voice & Data Network Service, Morgan Stanley

Daniele Mancuso, Chief Marketing & Product Management, Sparkle

Raleigh Mann, Senior Vice President of Technology, Williams-Sonoma, Inc

Pascal Menezes, Chief Technology Officer, MEF

John Nolan, Chief Executive Officer Sage Management

Senthil Ramakrishnan, Assistant Vice President of Cybersecurity Technology, AT&T

Elisabetta Romano, Chief Technology Officer, FiberCorp

Neal Secher, Vice President, Head of Network Services, TD Bank

Dave Shacochis, Vice President of Managed and Professional Services, Lumen

Bob Victor, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Comcast Business

Jeremy Villalobos, Chief Executive Officer, Orchest Technologies

Dave Ward, Chief Technology Officer, Lumen

"As the industry moves toward fully automated, secure, and scalable network services, the need for a global automated NaaS ecosystem has never been greater," said Nan Chen, Chief Executive Officer, MEF. “GNE 2024 offers attendees the opportunity to engage with visionaries shaping the future of NaaS and providing invaluable insights into the strategies and technologies driving enterprise digital transformation.”

At GNE 2024, MEF will also host the LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration) Automation Summit, a must-attend event for companies implementing APIs. This summit will highlight the latest in MEF’s LSO API automation vision, roadmaps, and solutions, including deep dives into cutting-edge implementations and use cases such as menu-driven APIs, smart contracts, and blockchain. Attendees will leave equipped with the tools and knowledge to accelerate their automation journey across the NaaS ecosystem.

See the full list of industry leading speakers and sessions here. GNE sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Lori Vachon, Director Global Events for more information. Visit GNE 2024 to register to attend or for more information.

About MEF

MEF is a global consortium of service, cloud, cybersecurity, and technology providers collaborating to accelerate enterprise digital transformation. It delivers standards-based frameworks, services, technologies, APIs, and certification programs to enable Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) across an automated ecosystem. MEF is the defining authority for certified Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) business and operational APIs and Carrier Ethernet, SASE, SD-WAN, Zero Trust, and Security Service Edge (SSE) technologies and services. MEF's Global NaaS Event (GNE) convenes industry leaders building and delivering the next generation of NaaS solutions. For more information about MEF, visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Melissa Power

MEF

pr@mef.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8be11498-ea30-4bfc-90ad-6b5c61e0ba43