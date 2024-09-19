BeyondTrust’s Entitle Wins 2024 SC Awards, Driving Modern Privilege Management for the Cloud Era

BeyondTrust Entitle recognized as the Best Identity Management Solution in 2024 SC Awards



Renowned award honors solutions delivering outstanding advancements in information security

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global cybersecurity leader protecting Paths to Privilege™, today announced that its Entitle product has been named a winner in the prestigious 2024 SC Awards. BeyondTrust’s Entitle has been recognized in the Best Identity Management Solution Award category.

Find Entitle (a BeyondTrust company) and the full list of 2024 SC Awards winners here.

BeyondTrust Entitle is a pioneering privilege management solution that reduces standing access by up to 91% by discovering, managing, and automating just-in-time (JIT) access and modern identity governance and administration (IGA) across the entire cloud estate. Entitle is proving to be the future of PAM for current and future BeyondTrust customers, enabling organizations to remove the friction from implementing security controls while accelerating their productivity across traditional and cloud environments, including tools like Slack and Teams.

The SC Awards, now in its 27th year, recognize the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in advancing the security of information systems. This year’s awards were presented across 33 categories, celebrating both established industry leaders and emerging innovators.

“These award recipients represent the very best of what the cybersecurity community has to offer,” said Tom Spring, Editorial Director at SC Media. “Each winner has shown a commitment to advancing the industry with forward-thinking solutions and an ability to adapt to new challenges. Their contributions help drive progress in securing our digital environments.”

“We are truly honored to have Entitle recognized as the Best Identity Management Solution by SC Awards,” said Marc Maiffret, CTO at BeyondTrust. “Our innovative Entitle product is pivotal in empowering our customers to secure every Path to Privilege™. This award underscores our continued leadership in identity and access management, as well as our commitment to helping organizations tackle the growing complexities of modern cloud environments.”

Through the end of the month, the SC Media editorial team will provide in-depth coverage of BeyondTrust Entitle, including interviews, and video discussions with the awards recipients, as well as a featured profile on the SC Media website and promotion across Linkedin and Twitter.

For more information about Entitle, visit www.beyondtrust.com/products/entitle.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.

Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global cybersecurity leader protecting Paths to Privilege™. Our identity-centric approach goes beyond securing privileges and access, empowering organizations with the most effective solution to manage the entire identity attack surface and neutralize threats, whether from external attacks or insiders.

BeyondTrust is leading the charge in transforming identity security to prevent breaches and limit the blast radius of attacks, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and our global ecosystem of partners.

Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

