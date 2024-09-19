Almas Jiwani Bestowed with the Prestigious Alexander the Great Coin at the Greek Parliament by MP Dr. Dionysia Avgerinopoulou for Trailblazing Leadership and Global Impact

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a distinguished event at the Greek Parliament, Almas Jiwani was honored with the prestigious Alexander the Great Coin by MP Dr. Dionysia Avgerinopoulou.

The Alexander the Great Coin is a symbol of the highest distinction, awarded for extraordinary contributions and achievements. It represents the recipient’s influence and unwavering dedication to driving meaningful impact on a global scale.

Dr. Dionysia Avgerinopoulou, MP of Athens, remarked:

“Almas Jiwani embodies the essence of excellence and dedication that this award seeks to recognize. Her work has left an indelible mark on the global stage, and it is a privilege to present her with the Alexander the Great Coin. This accolade not only honors her significant contributions but also reflects the deep connections between Greece and international leaders who are driving positive change. Almas Jiwani’s achievements are a testament to her relentless commitment to empowering women and children worldwide. The Alexander Great Coin serves as a fitting tribute to her influence and the lasting impact she continues to make. I am proud to share this moment of recognition with her."

This honor celebrates Jiwani's pioneering efforts in advancing gender equality and sustainable development. It acknowledges her outstanding leadership and innovative work in promoting women’s social, economic, and political empowerment.

"Receiving the Alexander the Great Coin at the Greek Parliament, in such a prestigious setting and in the presence of MPs and distinguished guests, is both deeply humbling and an immense honor," said Dr. Almas Jiwani. "This historic recognition strengthens my commitment to advancing gender equality and sustainable development. I am profoundly grateful to Member of Parliament Dr. Avgerinopoulou for this extraordinary honor and to Greece, a nation whose rich history and values I deeply admire. I also wish to express my deepest gratitude to Loula Loi Alafoyiannis, President of EAWC, whose unwavering dedication, vision, and relentless efforts were instrumental in making this recognition a reality. Without her steadfast support and belief in my work, this honor would not have been possible."

About Dr. Dionysia-Theodora Avgerinopoulou, Member of Parliament, Greece

Dr. Dionysia-Theodora Avgerinopoulou, MP, is a leading politician in Environmental and Climate Law and Policy. She currently serves as the Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Environmental Protection and the Vice-President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. She has served as the Vice Chair of the Global Water Partnership Organization representing the Mediterranean Region and the Chair of the Circle of the Parliamentarians for Sustainable Development. In 2024, she was appointed as the Greek Prime Minister's Envoy for the Ocean and the Coordinator of the international Our Ocean Conference 9.

About the Almas Jiwani Foundation

The Almas Jiwani Foundation, a charitable organization established by Almas Jiwani, President Emeritus of UN Women Canada NC and CEO of the Foundation, is dedicated to empowering young women and girls through impactful social initiatives. While committed to global efforts, the Foundation places a strong emphasis on creating transformative change within Canada. AJF focuses on four key pillars: equality, education, entrepreneurship, and energy independence, all of which are aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By leveraging innovative solutions and technologies, the Foundation engages youth, particularly young women, in these critical areas to drive progress in Canada and beyond toward achieving sustainable development.

About Euro-American Women’s Council (EAWC)

Under the visionary leadership of Loula Loi Alafoyiannis, the Euro-American Women’s Council (EAWC) is a non-profit organization founded by accomplished, high-ranking professional women from across the globe. These women have excelled in their careers while balancing the demands of family life, showcasing their ability to thrive in both professional and personal spheres.

