National Civil Rights Museum Extends Freedom Award Student Forum

Memphis, TN, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum’s Freedom Award Student Forum is a celebration for and by young trailblazers. This year’s hybrid program kicks off the Freedom Award festivities and is an opportunity for students to be inspired by the purpose-driven lives of Freedom Award honorees. On October 17, 2024, the event will be at FedEx Forum in Downtown Memphis at 10:30 a.m. Central.

The 33rd Freedom Award Student Forum will feature its distinguished Freedom Award honorees: XERNONA CLAYTON, civil and human rights activist and producer; SHERRILYN IFILL, President and Director-Counsel Emeritus of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund; and SPIKE LEE, Academy Award-winning filmmaker. The hybrid format, allowing both physical attendance and virtual participation, fosters broader engagement and accessibility.

The Museum extends the invitation to 5th-12th grade classrooms virtually around the world to join the in-person Freedom Award Student Forum participants. The high-energy event designed for students offers an invaluable opportunity to interact directly with honorees, gaining insights into their remarkable contributions to civil and human rights.

Teachers and youth group leaders interested in participating in this transformative educational event must register by Friday, September 27, for either the in-person experience or the live stream. The deadline was extended fan additional two weeks to allow for more national student group participation. Upon registration, the museum will provide logistical and technical details and educational resources to prepare students for the event.

The registration deadline is also extended for teachers and leaders to nominate a deserving student for the Keeper of the Dream Award. Until September 27, submissions are accepted for the esteemed Keeper of the Dream Award to honor exceptional students nationwide who embody compassion, leadership, commitment, and service. The Student Forum will feature the presentation to student changemakers and young catalysts who empower themselves and others.

To enhance interaction, the Student Forum livestream includes a moderated YouTube chat room. This feature enables students and participants to contribute to the ongoing civil and human rights discourse.

For more information about registering student groups to attend in person or for the live stream, visit the Freedom Award website or contact education@civilrightsmuseum.org.

