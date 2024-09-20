Nomination Committee in Hexatronic appointed



According to the principles for appointing the Nomination Committee as decided by the Annual General Meeting in 2024, the Nomination Committee for Hexatronic Group's Annual General Meeting in 2025 has been established. The four largest shareholders, in terms of votes at the end of August, had the right to nominate members. The Chairman of the Board shall be co-opted into the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee has been appointed as follows:

Staffan Ringvall, Handelsbanken Fonder (Chairman of the Nomination Committee)

Sophie Larsén, AMF Pension & Fonder

Mark Shay, Accendo Capital

Jonas Nordlund, representing himself

Magnus Nicolin, co-opted, Chairman of the Board of Hexatronic Group

The Nomination Committee represents approximately 25 percent of the outstanding votes in the company. The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the notice to the 2025 Annual General Meeting and on Hexatronic's website.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 5, 2025, in Gothenburg.

Shareholders wishing to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee for the 2025 Annual General Meeting can do so by sending an email to agm@hexatronic.com (with the subject line “To the Nomination Committee”). For the Nomination Committee to be able to process proposals, they should be received no later than January 31, 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Pernilla Grennfelt, Head of Investor Relations, +46 (0) 702 90 99 55





