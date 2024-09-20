Prosafe SE: Operational update - August 2024

20 September - Fleet utilisation for August 2024 was 57 percent.

In August, Safe Eurus and Safe Notos achieved 99% utilisation, while Safe Zephyrus reached 97%.

The contract for Safe Concordia has been extended through the final two-months of options, plus an additional two-month extension. The vessel maintained 100% utilisation during August.

Prosafe has secured firm contracts for both the Safe Caledonia and the Safe Boreas. The Safe Caledonia is set to begin operations in June 2025 at the Captain field in the UK sector. Safe Boreas will be mobilised from the North Sea in Q2 2025 to Australia.

Safe Scandinavia is laid up in Norway.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels.

