Saudi Arabia Completion Equipment & Services Industry Research 2024-2029: Increasing Adoption of Digitalization and Automation, Growing Focus on Unconventional Resources

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Completion Equipment & Services Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia Completion Equipment & Services Market was valued at USD 601 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 891 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period.



The Completion Equipment & Services market refers to the global industry that provides tools, technology, and services used in the final stages of oil and gas well construction, known as well completion. After drilling is complete, the well must be prepared for production, and this involves installing the necessary equipment and applying specific techniques to ensure efficient extraction of hydrocarbons. The market includes products like packers, sand control systems, valves, and completion fluids, alongside services such as perforation, well stimulation, and zonal isolation.





These solutions are critical in optimizing well productivity, enhancing safety, and ensuring the long-term integrity of wells. The market is driven by advancements in unconventional drilling techniques, such as hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, which have increased demand for sophisticated completion technologies. Additionally, rising global energy demand, fluctuating oil prices, and the push for more efficient resource recovery are key factors influencing the sector. Service providers in this market collaborate with oil and gas operators to customize solutions based on specific well conditions, aiming to maximize recovery while minimizing operational costs and environmental impact.



Rising Oil and Gas Demand



One of the primary drivers of the Saudi Arabia Completion Equipment & Services market is the rising demand for oil and gas, both domestically and internationally. Saudi Arabia is one of the largest oil producers in the world, and the country's economy is heavily dependent on hydrocarbons. As global energy consumption continues to grow, particularly in emerging economies like China and India, the demand for Saudi oil and gas remains high. This growing demand places pressure on the country to increase production efficiency, leading to a higher need for advanced well `completion solutions.

Fluctuating Oil Prices and Market Volatility



A significant challenge facing the Saudi Arabia Completion Equipment & Services market is the ongoing fluctuation of global oil prices and the associated market volatility. The oil and gas industry is inherently cyclical, and the completion services sector is highly sensitive to changes in oil prices. When prices are high, oil companies are more inclined to invest in exploration, drilling, and completion activities. However, during periods of low oil prices, these investments tend to be scaled back, which directly impacts the demand for completion equipment and services.



Saudi Arabia, despite its status as one of the largest oil producers in the world, is not immune to the effects of global oil price volatility. The Kingdom relies heavily on oil revenues to fund its economy, and significant drops in oil prices can lead to budgetary constraints, forcing companies like Saudi Aramco to reconsider their capital expenditures.

Increasing Adoption of Digitalization and Automation



A prominent trend shaping the Saudi Arabia Completion Equipment & Services market is the increasing adoption of digitalization and automation technologies. The oil and gas industry, traditionally reliant on manual processes, is undergoing a digital transformation, and well completion is no exception. Advanced technologies such as sensors, real-time data monitoring, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) are being integrated into completion operations to improve efficiency, safety, and decision-making.



For example, smart completion systems equipped with sensors and control devices allow real-time monitoring of well conditions, such as pressure, temperature, and flow rates. This data can be analyzed using AI and ML algorithms to optimize production, reduce downtime, and detect potential issues early. Digital twins, virtual replicas of physical wells, are also becoming more common in completion planning, allowing operators to simulate various completion scenarios and select the most efficient method before applying it in the field.



Automation is another key aspect of this trend, with many tasks in the completion process, such as perforation and hydraulic fracturing, increasingly performed by automated systems. Automated well control systems can manage the flow of fluids and ensure zonal isolation with minimal human intervention, reducing the risk of human error and enhancing operational safety. In a region like Saudi Arabia, where large-scale projects are common, the efficiency gains from automation can significantly reduce operational costs and enhance well productivity.



Growing Focus on Unconventional Resources



The development of unconventional oil and gas resources is a growing trend in Saudi Arabia, significantly influencing the Completion Equipment & Services market. Traditionally, Saudi Arabia has been known for its abundant conventional oil reserves, but as those mature and production from conventional fields plateaus, the Kingdom is increasingly focusing on unconventional resources such as shale gas and tight oil.



One of the most notable projects is the development of Saudi Arabia's vast unconventional gas reserves, particularly in the Jafurah Basin, which is expected to become a major contributor to the country's energy mix. To efficiently develop these resources, service providers must offer cutting-edge solutions that optimize well performance and reduce operational risks in challenging environments. The shift toward unconventional resources is not only creating opportunities for the completion equipment and services sector but also fostering innovation in techniques that can maximize recovery from tight formations.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 84 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $601 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $891 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Schlumberger Limited

Halliburton Company

Baker Hughes Company

Weatherford International plc

NOV, Inc.

Saipem S.p.A.

Petrofac Limited

Helmerich & Payne, Inc

Saudi Arabia Completion Equipment & Services Market, By Type:

Packers

Sand Control Tools

Liner Hangers

Valves

Others

Saudi Arabia Completion Equipment & Services Market, By Service Type:

Well Planning & Design

Casing & Tubing Running

Cementing Services

Perforating Services

Sand Control Services

Artificial Lift Services

Other

Saudi Arabia Completion Equipment & Services Market, By Application:

Onshore

Offshore

Saudi Arabia Completion Equipment & Services Market, By Region:

Riyadh

Makkah

Madinah

Eastern Province

Dammam

Rest of Saudi Arabia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/onyby3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment