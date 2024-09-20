United States Oil & Gas Infrastructure Market Report 2024-2029: Regional Trends and Business Opportunities for Upstream, Midstream, and Support Infrastructure

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Oil & Gas Infrastructure Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States' Oil & Gas Infrastructure Market was valued at USD 73.92 million in 2023, and is anticipated to project robust growth during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 6.54% through 2029, reaching USD 109.08 million.







The market for this infrastructure is poised to rise significantly due to several driving factors. Firstly, the ongoing surge in domestic oil and gas production, driven by technological advancements such as hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, has increased the demand for enhanced and expanded infrastructure to accommodate the growing volumes of hydrocarbons. Secondly, the aging infrastructure necessitates substantial investments in modernization and upgrades to meet safety, environmental, and efficiency standards.



Additionally, geopolitical and economic factors, including shifts in global energy markets and energy security concerns, are prompting increased investments in domestic infrastructure to reduce reliance on foreign energy sources and ensure reliable supply chains. Furthermore, legislative and regulatory support aimed at boosting energy independence and supporting sustainable energy practices contributes to the market's growth by encouraging investment in both new projects and the retrofitting of existing assets.

As a result, the United States Oil & Gas Infrastructure Market is set to experience robust growth, driven by a combination of increasing production needs, infrastructure aging, and policy support aimed at strengthening the energy sector.

Regional Insights



In 2023, Southern United States dominated the United States Oil and Gas Infrastructure Market and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This region's preeminence is largely attributed to its significant concentration of oil and natural gas production activities, particularly in states like Texas and Louisiana, which are pivotal to the nation's energy landscape. The South United States benefits from extensive reserves of hydrocarbons and a well-established infrastructure network that supports exploration, production, and transportation activities.



Additionally, the region's favorable geological conditions and advanced extraction technologies have bolstered its position as a leading hub for oil and gas operations. The South United States also hosts a large number of refineries and processing facilities, further cementing its role as a central player in the oil and gas infrastructure market. As the demand for domestic energy resources continues to grow, ongoing investments in expanding and upgrading infrastructure within this region are anticipated to sustain its dominant position. This includes enhancements to pipelines, storage facilities, and production plants to accommodate increased production and distribution needs.

While other regions such as the Midwest, North-East, and West United States also contribute to the market, the South United States' extensive resource base, established infrastructure, and strategic investments ensure its continued leadership in the oil and gas infrastructure sector.



Key Market Drivers:

Surge in Domestic Oil and Gas Production

Aging Infrastructure and the Need for Modernization

Geopolitical and Economic Factors

Key Market Challenges:

Environmental and Safety Regulations

Infrastructure Capacity and Technological Constraints

Key Market Trends:

Adoption of Advanced Technologies

Increased Focus on Sustainability

Expansion of Infrastructure Networks

Report Scope



In this report, the United States Oil & Gas Infrastructure Market has been segmented into the following categories:



By Upstream Infrastructure:

Exploration & Production Facilities

Drilling Rigs

Wellheads

By Midstream Infrastructure:

Pipelines

Storage Facilities

Transportation Systems

By Support Infrastructure:

Maintenance & Repair Services

Control Systems

Safety & Compliance Equipment

By Region:

South US

Midwest US

North-East US

West US

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2023-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $73.92 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $109.08 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered United States

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ExxonMobil Corporation

Chevron Corporation

Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Williams Companies, Inc.

Enbridge Inc.

ONEOK, Inc.

Dominion Energy, Inc.

BP plc

Crestwood Equity Partners L.P.

