RAPID + TCT 2025 Call for Speakers Now Open

DETROIT, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SME and Rapid News Publications, the owner of the TCT Group, are now welcoming speaker submissions for the 2025 RAPID + TCT Conference, which takes place during North America’s largest and industrial additive manufacturing event on April 8-10 in Detroit.



RAPID + TCT returns to Detroit next year, alongside two significant co-located events ― the World Congress Experience (WCX) and the AeroDef Manufacturing event. WCX is produced by SAE International and focuses on advanced mobility, while AeroDef Manufacturing, presented by SME, concentrates on developments within the aerospace and defense industry.

By joining these events, RAPID + TCT will reach new manufacturing professionals with the transformational possibilities of AM and create opportunities for increased networking and information exchange. In past years, conference speakers have represented a wide range of respected institutions, like DENSO International America Inc., Boeing Global Services, Fuji Corp., NASCAR and the Mayo Clinic.

“The 2025 event will present a great opportunity to share ideas and advances with an audience that goes far beyond the AM community, so we’re excited to announce our call for speakers,” said Angie Szerlong, group director – AM Series at SME. “Whether you’re presenting or just planning to attend, this will be an event you won’t want to miss.”

Thousands of engineers from across the additive community already gather annually at RAPID + TCT to learn about the latest technical knowledge and innovations, discuss real-world challenges and practical solutions, and to discover new technologies and techniques.

The conference will offer specialized tracks focusing on industries like automotive, aerospace, defense, medical applications, energy and more.

“RAPID + TCT is where the cutting edge of AM development is shared with the industry,” said Szerlong. “The innovations being presented at RAPID + TCT are truly the future of AM.”

Conference abstract submissions are reviewed and vetted by RAPID + TCT Event Advisors, a panel of top technical experts representing the manufacturing industry, academic institutions and government agencies.

A limited number of speaking opportunities are available for the conference. To submit an abstract for consideration, click here. Submissions are due by Oct. 18, 2024.

About RAPID + TCT 2025

For 35 years, SME and RAPID have defined the crucial role of additive manufacturing and empowered the establishment of an industry that continues to conceive, test, improve, and manufacture new products at a faster, more cost-efficient pace. In 2017, the two industry leaders in 3D technology events, SME and The TCT Group, partnered to produce the annual RAPID + TCT event (www.rapid3devent.com). For users and suppliers alike, the event is the premier destination for those who provide technology and for those who need to understand, explore and adopt 3D printing, additive manufacturing, 3D scanning, CAD/CAE metrology, and inspection technologies.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champions the industry’s potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org.

About Rapid News Publications Ltd & The TCT Group

Rapid News Publications Ltd, the owner of the TCT Group, has been a leading authority in additive manufacturing, 3D printing, design, and engineering technology for more than 30 years. A rich mix of live events and an all-encompassing media portfolio enables TCT to deliver business-critical intelligence, connecting the additive community across Europe, North America, and Asia. The TCT Group ( thetctgroup.com ) is owned by Rapid News Publications Ltd ( rapidnews.com ) a member of the AEO (Association of Event Organizers) and BPA Worldwide.

