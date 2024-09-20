FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions For Its Exchange Traded Funds

TSX: FUD, FSL, ETP, CIBR, QCLN, FHG/FHG.F, FHH/FHH.F, FDL, FST, FINT & BLCK

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“First Trust Canada”) is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds (“First Trust ETFs”) listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Cboe Canada for the month ending September 30, 2024.



The cash distributions are payable on October 7, 2024 to Unitholders of record on September 27, 2024 with an ex-dividend date of September 27, 2024.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Amount First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD $0.0500 First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Green Energy ETF QCLN $0.0350 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.0950 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF CIBR $0.0100 First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0500 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD‐Hedged) FDL $0.3500 First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF FST $0.1600 First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETF BLCK $0.1500 First Trust International Capital Strength ETF FINT $0.0700 First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF FJFB $0.0450 First Trust JFL Global Equity ETF FJFG $0.0100 First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Health Care Sector Index ETF FHH $0.0300 FHH.F $0.0200 First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF FHG $0.0700 FHG.F $0.0500

About First Trust

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P., a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $241 billion as of August 31, 2024 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

Further information about the First Trust ETFs can be found at www.firsttrust.ca .

