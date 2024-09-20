Iveco Group: periodic report and completion of the initial tranche of the buyback program

Turin, 20th September 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that the Company completed on a daily basis, starting from 16th September 2024 to 18th September 2024 the following transactions:

Date Number of purchased Common Shares Average net price (euro) Total net consideration (euro) 16 September 2024 140,000 8.7986 1,231,800.23 17 September 2024 160,000 8.9956 1,439,298.99 18 September 2024 63,377 9.1383 579,158.06 Total 363,377 8.9446 3,250,257.28

With the purchases described above the Company completed the initial tranche up to €60,000,000 of the share buyback program announced on 21st June 2024, based on the authorization to repurchase up to 10,000,000 Common Shares with a maximum total allocation of €130,000,000 for the whole buyback initiative, granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 17th April 2024.

A comprehensive overview of the details of the above transactions as well as the overall purchases related to the initial tranche of such share buyback program, are available on the Company’s corporate website at the following address: https://www.ivecogroup.com/investors/stock_information/share_buyback.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 36,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 31 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com



