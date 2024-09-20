Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the "Company") as at 20 September 2024 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2024):

Portfolio CompanySectorBook cost (£’000)Movement in valuation (£’000)Fair Value
(£’000)
Hasgrove plc1Unquoted Investment1535,4005,553
Breedon Group plcConstruction & Building5733,5474,120
Craneware plcSoftware & Computer Services4793,0843,563
Judges Scientific plcElectronic & Electrical1712,4912,662
Animalcare Group plcFood Producers & Processors8241,6092,433
IDOX plcSoftware & Computer Services3562,0202,376
Learning Technologies Group plcSupport Services7011,5252,226
Popsa Holdings Ltd1Unquoted Investment1,0601,0642,124
Netcall plcTelecommunication Services3561,6532,009
GB Group plcSoftware & Computer Services3371,5731,910
Intelligent Ultrasound Group plcEngineering & Machinery1,437331,470
PCI-Pal plcSoftware & Computer Services8636061,469
Equipmake Holdings plcElectronic & Electrical1,414281,442
Brooks Macdonald Group plcSpecialty & Other Finance6108231,433
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plcSoftware & Computer Services3021,1211,423
Vertu Motors plcGeneral Retailers7775601,337
Next Fifteen Communications Group plcMedia & Entertainment3029351,237
Maxcyte IncPharmaceuticals & Biotech6904631,153
Diaceutics plcPharmaceuticals & Biotech6204321,052
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plcHealth737250987
Scientific Digital Imaging plcTechnology Hardware119833952
Pulsar Group plcSoftware & Computer Services501348849
Abingdon Health plcMedical Equipment and Services1,077(311)766
GENinCode plcMedical Equipment and Services1,334(584)750
Gamma Communications plcTelecommunication Services183526709
Itaconix plcIndustrial1,059(353)706
Eden Research plcIndustrial1,080(382)698
Sosandar plcGeneral Retailers1,235(551)684
Verici Dx plcPharmaceuticals & Biotech1,044(397)647
Nexteq plcTechnology Hardware338286624
Strip Tinning Holdings plc Loan NotesElectronic & Electrical600-600
Cambridge Cognition Holdings plcHealth717(145)572
Haydale Graphene Industries plcChemicals1,238(683)555
Gear4music Holdings plcGeneral Retailers35398451
TPXimpact Holdings plcSupport Services653(212)441
Oberon Investments Group plcInvestment Banking & Brokerage Services576(147)429
Cranswick plcFood Producers & Processors40424428
RicardoConstruction & Building40221423
WISEIndustrial4044408
Feedback plcSoftware & Computer Services1,000(597)403
GSK plcPharmaceuticals & Biotech402(21)381
Mattioli Woods plcSpecialty & Other Finance101278379
llika plcEnergy706(340)366
DP Poland plcLeisure & Hotels678(347)331
Restore plcSupport Services171155326
Gooch & Housego plcElectronic & Electrical28141322
RWS Holdings plcSupport Services99219318
MyCelx Technologies CorporationOil Services980(676)304
Bytes Technology Group plcSoftware & Computer Services326(28)298
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plcHealth19098288
Velocity Composites plcEngineering & Machinery533(270)263
Creo Medical Group plcPharmaceuticals & Biotech981(746)235
Northcoders Group plcSoftware & Computer Services253(42)211
Alusid Limited1Unquoted Investment200-200
Crimson Tide plcSoftware & Computer Services378(189)189
JTC plcInvestment Banking & Brokerage Services16524189
Ixico plcHealth697(529)168
Rosslyn Data Technologies plcSoftware & Computer Services646(506)140
Tan Delta Systems plcElectronic & Electrical302(168)134
Libertine Holdings plcIndustrial Engineering2,000(1,870)130
Gelion plcElectronic & Electrical760(634)126
Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (Loan)Software & Computer Services120-120
KRM22 plcSoftware & Computer Services454(341)113
ENGAGE XR HoldingsSoftware & Computer Services1,253(1,140)113
LungLife AI IncPharmaceuticals & Biotech1,386(1,284)102
Strip Tinning Holdings plcElectronic & Electrical337(264)73
XP Factory PLCLeisure & Hotels659(588)71
Mears Group plcSupport Services511566
TheraCryf plcPharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Marijuana Producers700(634)66
Enteq Upstream plcOil Services687(639)48
1Spatial plcSupport Services200(157)43
DXS International plcSoftware & Computer Services200(170)30
Fusion Antibodies plcPharmaceuticals & Biotech497(479)18
Tasty plcLeisure & Hotels336(320)16
Genedrive PlcPharmaceuticals & Biotech145(138)7
Microsaic Systems plcEngineering & Machinery922(922)-
Sorted Group Holdings PlcSoftware & Computer Services509(509)-
Airnow plc1Unquoted Investment838(838)-
The British Honey Company plcGeneral Retailers880(880)-
Cloudified Holdings LimitedSoftware & Computer Services600(600)-
Rated People Ltd1Unquoted Investment236(236)-
ReNeuron Group plcPharmaceuticals & Biotech990(990)-
Trackwise Designs plcElectronic & Electrical1,289(1,289)-
The Food Marketplace Ltd1Retailers200(200)-
Eluceda Limited1Pharmaceuticals & Biotech200(200)-

Since 31 July 2024 Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc has made £0.8 million investments and £0.1 million disposals. 

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above: 

– are not quoted on regulated markets; 
– represent equity investments except in the case of Osirium which include investment through loan stock; and 
– are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of: 

Cloudified Holdings Limited - British Virgin Islands 
ENGAGE XR Holdings plc - Republic of Ireland 
JTC plc - Jersey 
LungLife AI Inc – USA
MyCelx Technologies Corporation - USA 
Breedon Group plc - Jersey 
MaxCyte Inc - USA 

1 Denotes unlisted company 

Current Asset Investments (unaudited) 

 Portfolio Company Book cost (£’000)Fair Value (£’000)
FP Octopus Microcap Growth Fund 5,0126,155
FP Octopus Multi Cap Income Fund 2,7013,352
FP Octopus Future Generations Fund 1,2521,271
BlackRock ICS Sterling Liquidity Fund  3,8473,847
JPMorgan Sterling Liquidity Fund 3,8133,813
HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund 3,8423,842

Since 31 July 2024 there has been no investments or disposals from the current asset investments.

The capitalisation of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc as at 31 July 2024 was as follows: 

Shareholders' Equity  £’000s 
Called up Equity Share Capital 19 
Legal Reserves 13,804
Other reserves 69,916
Total  83,739 

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 July 2024. 

