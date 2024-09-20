Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
Portfolio Update
The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the "Company") as at 20 September 2024 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2024):
|Portfolio Company
|Sector
|Book cost (£’000)
|Movement in valuation (£’000)
|Fair Value
(£’000)
|Hasgrove plc1
|Unquoted Investment
|153
|5,400
|5,553
|Breedon Group plc
|Construction & Building
|573
|3,547
|4,120
|Craneware plc
|Software & Computer Services
|479
|3,084
|3,563
|Judges Scientific plc
|Electronic & Electrical
|171
|2,491
|2,662
|Animalcare Group plc
|Food Producers & Processors
|824
|1,609
|2,433
|IDOX plc
|Software & Computer Services
|356
|2,020
|2,376
|Learning Technologies Group plc
|Support Services
|701
|1,525
|2,226
|Popsa Holdings Ltd1
|Unquoted Investment
|1,060
|1,064
|2,124
|Netcall plc
|Telecommunication Services
|356
|1,653
|2,009
|GB Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|337
|1,573
|1,910
|Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc
|Engineering & Machinery
|1,437
|33
|1,470
|PCI-Pal plc
|Software & Computer Services
|863
|606
|1,469
|Equipmake Holdings plc
|Electronic & Electrical
|1,414
|28
|1,442
|Brooks Macdonald Group plc
|Specialty & Other Finance
|610
|823
|1,433
|Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|302
|1,121
|1,423
|Vertu Motors plc
|General Retailers
|777
|560
|1,337
|Next Fifteen Communications Group plc
|Media & Entertainment
|302
|935
|1,237
|Maxcyte Inc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
|690
|463
|1,153
|Diaceutics plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
|620
|432
|1,052
|EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
|Health
|737
|250
|987
|Scientific Digital Imaging plc
|Technology Hardware
|119
|833
|952
|Pulsar Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|501
|348
|849
|Abingdon Health plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|1,077
|(311)
|766
|GENinCode plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|1,334
|(584)
|750
|Gamma Communications plc
|Telecommunication Services
|183
|526
|709
|Itaconix plc
|Industrial
|1,059
|(353)
|706
|Eden Research plc
|Industrial
|1,080
|(382)
|698
|Sosandar plc
|General Retailers
|1,235
|(551)
|684
|Verici Dx plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
|1,044
|(397)
|647
|Nexteq plc
|Technology Hardware
|338
|286
|624
|Strip Tinning Holdings plc Loan Notes
|Electronic & Electrical
|600
|-
|600
|Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc
|Health
|717
|(145)
|572
|Haydale Graphene Industries plc
|Chemicals
|1,238
|(683)
|555
|Gear4music Holdings plc
|General Retailers
|353
|98
|451
|TPXimpact Holdings plc
|Support Services
|653
|(212)
|441
|Oberon Investments Group plc
|Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
|576
|(147)
|429
|Cranswick plc
|Food Producers & Processors
|404
|24
|428
|Ricardo
|Construction & Building
|402
|21
|423
|WISE
|Industrial
|404
|4
|408
|Feedback plc
|Software & Computer Services
|1,000
|(597)
|403
|GSK plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
|402
|(21)
|381
|Mattioli Woods plc
|Specialty & Other Finance
|101
|278
|379
|llika plc
|Energy
|706
|(340)
|366
|DP Poland plc
|Leisure & Hotels
|678
|(347)
|331
|Restore plc
|Support Services
|171
|155
|326
|Gooch & Housego plc
|Electronic & Electrical
|281
|41
|322
|RWS Holdings plc
|Support Services
|99
|219
|318
|MyCelx Technologies Corporation
|Oil Services
|980
|(676)
|304
|Bytes Technology Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|326
|(28)
|298
|Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc
|Health
|190
|98
|288
|Velocity Composites plc
|Engineering & Machinery
|533
|(270)
|263
|Creo Medical Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
|981
|(746)
|235
|Northcoders Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|253
|(42)
|211
|Alusid Limited1
|Unquoted Investment
|200
|-
|200
|Crimson Tide plc
|Software & Computer Services
|378
|(189)
|189
|JTC plc
|Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
|165
|24
|189
|Ixico plc
|Health
|697
|(529)
|168
|Rosslyn Data Technologies plc
|Software & Computer Services
|646
|(506)
|140
|Tan Delta Systems plc
|Electronic & Electrical
|302
|(168)
|134
|Libertine Holdings plc
|Industrial Engineering
|2,000
|(1,870)
|130
|Gelion plc
|Electronic & Electrical
|760
|(634)
|126
|Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (Loan)
|Software & Computer Services
|120
|-
|120
|KRM22 plc
|Software & Computer Services
|454
|(341)
|113
|ENGAGE XR Holdings
|Software & Computer Services
|1,253
|(1,140)
|113
|LungLife AI Inc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
|1,386
|(1,284)
|102
|Strip Tinning Holdings plc
|Electronic & Electrical
|337
|(264)
|73
|XP Factory PLC
|Leisure & Hotels
|659
|(588)
|71
|Mears Group plc
|Support Services
|51
|15
|66
|TheraCryf plc
|Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Marijuana Producers
|700
|(634)
|66
|Enteq Upstream plc
|Oil Services
|687
|(639)
|48
|1Spatial plc
|Support Services
|200
|(157)
|43
|DXS International plc
|Software & Computer Services
|200
|(170)
|30
|Fusion Antibodies plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
|497
|(479)
|18
|Tasty plc
|Leisure & Hotels
|336
|(320)
|16
|Genedrive Plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
|145
|(138)
|7
|Microsaic Systems plc
|Engineering & Machinery
|922
|(922)
|-
|Sorted Group Holdings Plc
|Software & Computer Services
|509
|(509)
|-
|Airnow plc1
|Unquoted Investment
|838
|(838)
|-
|The British Honey Company plc
|General Retailers
|880
|(880)
|-
|Cloudified Holdings Limited
|Software & Computer Services
|600
|(600)
|-
|Rated People Ltd1
|Unquoted Investment
|236
|(236)
|-
|ReNeuron Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
|990
|(990)
|-
|Trackwise Designs plc
|Electronic & Electrical
|1,289
|(1,289)
|-
|The Food Marketplace Ltd1
|Retailers
|200
|(200)
|-
|Eluceda Limited1
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
|200
|(200)
|-
Since 31 July 2024 Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc has made £0.8 million investments and £0.1 million disposals.
Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:
– are not quoted on regulated markets;
– represent equity investments except in the case of Osirium which include investment through loan stock; and
– are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:
Cloudified Holdings Limited - British Virgin Islands
ENGAGE XR Holdings plc - Republic of Ireland
JTC plc - Jersey
LungLife AI Inc – USA
MyCelx Technologies Corporation - USA
Breedon Group plc - Jersey
MaxCyte Inc - USA
1 Denotes unlisted company
Current Asset Investments (unaudited)
|Portfolio Company
|Book cost (£’000)
|Fair Value (£’000)
|FP Octopus Microcap Growth Fund
|5,012
|6,155
|FP Octopus Multi Cap Income Fund
|2,701
|3,352
|FP Octopus Future Generations Fund
|1,252
|1,271
|BlackRock ICS Sterling Liquidity Fund
|3,847
|3,847
|JPMorgan Sterling Liquidity Fund
|3,813
|3,813
|HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund
|3,842
|3,842
Since 31 July 2024 there has been no investments or disposals from the current asset investments.
The capitalisation of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc as at 31 July 2024 was as follows:
|Shareholders' Equity
|£’000s
|Called up Equity Share Capital
|19
|Legal Reserves
|13,804
|Other reserves
|69,916
|Total
|83,739
There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 July 2024.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
