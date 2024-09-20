L’Arche Vancouver opens new $37-Million Dream Home

BURNABY, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L’Arche Greater Vancouver has fulfilled the biggest dream in its 50-year history today, by replacing its old building on the Sussex Avenue property in Burnaby.

“We challenged ourselves to dream big and go beyond our present needs of inaccessibility and limited space,” says FeiFei Peng, L’Arche Greater Vancouver’s Executive Director. “Not only did we replace our three homes and make it possible for us to grow our two community inclusion programs, but we have also been able to welcome ten adults with developmental disabilities who can live semi-independently surrounded by a supportive community.”

Three levels of government contributed 13.6 million dollars towards the building's $37 million cost. Long-term financing and L’Arche’s six-million-dollar “We All Belong” fundraising campaign made up the balance.

“This is yet another example of working together with all orders of government to get things done. We are building the housing we need in our communities. Investing in low-cost accessible housing helps to prevent homelessness and other unsafe living conditions for our most vulnerable residents,” says Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Steveston-Richmond East – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

“Over the years, I’ve witnessed how L’Arche has lived its mission of caring for some of our most vulnerable citizens,” says Hon. Raj Chouhan, MLA for Burnaby-Edmonds. “BC Housing works with the Ministry of Housing to increase the supply of affordable housing for everyone in BC. We are grateful that L’Arche has welcomed even more people with various needs into this exceptional building.”

“Council is proud to have been included in the success of this project,” says Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley. “We applaud L’Arche’s efforts to look beyond its needs and include others in this uniquely designed building. They are demonstrating that they care and that everyone can make a difference. Congratulations.”

This new building contains three L’Arche homes for people with and without developmental disabilities, two community inclusion programs, and ten units for adults with developmental disabilities who can live more independently. In addition, 29 affordable housing units are available for people without disabilities. In a large city where people may feel isolated and alone, L’Arche will continue to be a valuable resource by being a place of belonging.

At the heart of L’Arche is the understanding that every person is valued and has unique gifts to contribute to society. Through participating in this intentional community, people with and without developmental disabilities share their gifts and enjoy their full potential in stable, secure, affordable homes and participate in meaningful day-time activities.

“We’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished and very grateful for everyone who joined us in making this dream a reality,” says L’Arche’s FeiFei Peng.

