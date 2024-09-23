Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 16 September 2024 – 20 September 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 38:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement3,056,98812.1637,161,099
16 September 202443,33312.57544,756
17 September 2024186,57512.592.349,726
18 September 202420,42712.59257,209
19 September 2024250,00012.663,166,175
20 September 2024339,87612.614,285,938
Total, week number 38840,21112.6210,603,804
Accumulated under the program3,897,19912.2647,764,903

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 28,625,143 own shares corresponding to 1.86 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:        

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                

Attachments


