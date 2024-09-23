Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 16 September 2024 – 20 September 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 38:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|3,056,988
|12.16
|37,161,099
|16 September 2024
|43,333
|12.57
|544,756
|17 September 2024
|186,575
|12.59
|2.349,726
|18 September 2024
|20,427
|12.59
|257,209
|19 September 2024
|250,000
|12.66
|3,166,175
|20 September 2024
|339,876
|12.61
|4,285,938
|Total, week number 38
|840,211
|12.62
|10,603,804
|Accumulated under the program
|3,897,199
|12.26
|47,764,903
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 28,625,143 own shares corresponding to 1.86 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
