LVT Releases API To Bring Video Security Intelligence To Any Software Ecosystem

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GSX, Booth #1815) -- LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.) , the leader of customizable mobile security solutions, today released its new application programming interface (API) that allows security teams to integrate LVT Unit video security insights with any existing security platform. The API allows integrations with in-house systems, leading to a single pane of glass for security operations center (SOC) operators to take control of situations rapidly utilizing LVT’s physical security platform from their preferred software environment.



“LVT provides a stellar end-to-end solution for managing our mobile security solutions, but we know customers also have other software within their security ecosystem. Our open integration platform empowers teams to access our video intelligence in any environment they prefer,” said Steve Lindsey, LVT CTO. “Customers can now choose between the LVT video management software, our integrations with partners like Immix and Fusus by Axon, or our API to access the security insights they need to maximize safety and control.”

The API provides customers with more ways to access LVT’s intelligence, including recently announced integrations with Immix , and Fusus by Axon , along with additional partnerships coming in the future. LVT’s new API also integrates well with proprietary software developed in-house for video and alert management, providing support for customers’ customized solutions.

LVT’s API allows SOC operators to monitor and access situations from a single dashboard:

Two-way integration with control of all deterrence capabilities such as strobe lights, floodlights, pre-recorded sounds, and live speaker talk-down

Other features include video streaming, alert generation, and camera control, including pan/tilt/zoom, streaming, talk down, and general camera management.

As the security market continues to value open platforms that enable customers to build their strategy across multiple vendors, LVT’s open platform solution leads the way with a diverse set of leading camera partners, edge intelligence and analytics partners, and cloud software partners.

