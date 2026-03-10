LVT Launches GuardGate to Bolster Its Intelligent Site Management and Safety Ecosystem

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.), the leader of rapidly deployable security solutions, today unveiled GuardGate, an advanced portable barrier solution that regulates access to restricted commercial areas. GuardGate augments guards at distribution centers, drop lots, storage yards, and any location to deter bad actors, address liability and compliance requirements, and provide objective evidence to accelerate investigations.

GuardGate is a drop-and-go solution that allows customers to:

Deploy in hours, not months.

Perform remote visual validation via video and audio using the included intercom, and remote arm opening and closing.

Schedule the gate to open and close automatically.

Access a complete log of every opening and closing.

“LVT’s solutions provide full coverage of diverse environments with capabilities proven to deter crime,” said Matt Kelley, SVP of Business and Market Development at LVT. “GuardGate extends these capabilities to not only stop unauthorized vehicles but to streamline site logistics, allowing LVT to extend beyond safety and security. By providing clear visibility at checkpoints, teams can understand traffic patterns and significantly reduce investigation times, transforming security data into actionable operational insights.”

North American cargo theft totalled an estimated $725 million in 2025 . Organizations commonly rely on security guards to monitor key checkpoints; however, 24/7 human coverage can cost over $100,000 annually for a single unarmed, unspecialized guard and over $400,000 for a single armed, specialized guard. These costs are in addition to the construction cost for a guard shack and the necessary power and sanitation infrastructure, which could leave sites exposed for months during construction.

“Organizations no longer have to sacrifice personnel safety and cargo security to preserve operational cost efficiency. Diverse, remote sites that previously could not justify a dedicated security infrastructure can now employ advanced deterrence and video recording capabilities at a fraction of the cost,” said Steve Lindsey, LVT co-founder and chief strategist.

During beta testing, a retail customer reduced its guard spend by over 30% at busier distribution facilities while virtually eliminating theft at smaller delivery locations using GuardGate. The solution provides a reliable physical deterrent coupled with customizable surveillance cameras and powerful agentic AI that prevents unauthorized access, alerts security personnel, and automatically begins compiling records for a swift investigation. The solution also supports insurance compliance needs that may require a controlled access point or physical presence at storage locations.

This news follows a string of recent milestones for LVT, including the launch of LPR powered by Insight , a strategic shift toward Intelligent Site Management , and LVT’s top ranking as the Innovative Leader in the 2025 Frost Radar™ for Mobile Surveillance .

Organizations can learn more about GuardGate and sign up for access at lvt.com/guardgate .

About LVT

LiveView Technologies, Inc. (LVT) delivers safety, security, and active intelligence for the physical world by collecting, interpreting, and acting on real-time information. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, LVT’s enterprise SaaS and HaaS solutions are used by retailers, critical infrastructure and utilities, construction projects, warehouse and distribution centers, police, municipalities, and more. LVT products are proudly made in the USA with domestic and foreign parts. For more information, visit www.lvt.com.

Media Contacts:

Matthew Deighton

LVT

media@lvt.com