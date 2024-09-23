Employ Inc. Appoints Joey Humke as Chief Revenue Officer

DENVER, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employ Inc., a leading provider of people-first recruiting and talent acquisition solutions including JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite and NXTThing RPO, today announced the appointment of Joey Humke as Chief Revenue Officer effective today.



In this role, Humke will oversee and optimize Employ’s revenue strategies, operations and growth initiatives. He will work closely with cross-functional teams and existing leadership to align revenue and marketing initiatives with the overall vision and business objectives to maximize revenue potential, reach current and new customers and drive Employ’s value proposition. As a member of the Employ executive leadership team, Humke will report to Employ CEO Steve Cox.





Humke is a seasoned executive with a history of scaling teams efficiently to exceed expectations. Humke has spent more than a decade leading and overseeing revenue operations at PE-backed SaaS businesses, strategically guiding teams through transformations, integrations, mergers and acquisitions. His experience, coupled with an active approach, ensures his teams are supported and primed for continued success.

Most recently, Humke served as CRO and Operating Partner at Newbury Franklin, a PE firm focusing on niche markets. Prior to that, he served in various leadership roles at Exclaimer, Marigold and Emma.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joey to Employ,” said Steve Cox, CEO of Employ. “Joey will be instrumental in helping us identify new market opportunities and build stronger relationships with clients and partners. His passion, expertise and successful track record in developing, scaling and leading strong revenue teams will be vital to advance Employ into its next chapter.”

Joey Humke, Chief Revenue Officer, Employ Inc., said, “Employ plays a pivotal role in today’s hiring environment. Very few talent acquisition solution providers can match the level of service and experience that its people and solutions offer. I am eager to join an organization that always has the best interest of its customers in mind, and I look forward to being a part of the Employ team.”

To learn more about Employ Inc. and its people-first talent acquisition solutions, visit www.employinc.com.

About Employ Inc:

Employ Inc. provides people-first recruiting solutions that empower companies to overcome their greatest hiring challenges. Serving SMBs to global enterprises, Employ focuses on the unique recruiting needs of each organization — from foundational hiring to sophisticated talent acquisition. Employ is the only organization to offer companies choice in their hiring solutions, providing a curated set of recruiting technologies and services. Together, Employ and its solutions (JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite and NXTThing RPO) serve more than 22,000 customers across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.employinc.com.

