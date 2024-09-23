ProStar Announces that a Global Fortune 500 Energy Company Adopts PointMan to Improve Refinery Maintenance Operations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a global leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is proud to announce that a Global Fortune 500 Energy Company has adopted ProStar’s PointMan® solution to enhance maintenance and safety for refinery operations.



The Company has implemented PointMan with an emphasis on precision mapping of the current infrastructure and assets for a refinery’s operations. This digital mapping initiative will lay the groundwork for future repair and maintenance of refinery projects, ensuring that older parts of the refinery's infrastructure are systematically updated with precision. Once the updates are completed, PointMan will serve as the Geographic Information System (GIS) and data source, supporting ongoing maintenance and asset management responsibilities for the refinery division.

ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to improve critical infrastructure lifecycle management by leveraging cutting-edge mobile and cloud-based technology. The solution allows for precise capture, visualization, and management of vital infrastructure assets, both above and below the Earth’s surface, in real-time. The Company adopted PointMan to streamline operational workflows, enhance asset visibility, and reduce maintenance-related risks often associated to refinery operations.

“We are thrilled to have another Fortune 500 company as one of the latest adopters of PointMan,” said Page Tucker, CEO of ProStar. “The decision to integrate our technology into their complex refinery operations is a clear indication to the value that PointMan provides to any company focused on improving the management of critical infrastructure.”

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks. The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 16 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com.

