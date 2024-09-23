Next Generation of SafePointe Weapons Detection System Now Available

Summary: SoundThinking today announced the next generation of SafePointe, its advanced weapons detection solution, featuring new AI-driven software and advanced hardware to improve threat detection in high-traffic areas.



FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology company, today announced the availability of the next generation of SafePointe®, which is a major upgrade of its advanced weapons detection system. This release features AI-driven software and powerful new hardware components designed to significantly enhance threat detection and the customer user experience.

"We are incredibly excited to roll out the next generation of SafePointe," said Ralph Clark, CEO of SoundThinking. "This release reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and meeting the complex security needs of our customers. Designed and built largely from the ground-up, this release incorporates advances in AI that we expect to further enhance our ability to detect external threats, ultimately contributing to safer public spaces."

This next generation of the SafePointe system introduces a range of new physical components and software features designed to enhance performance and usability:

Advanced hardware: Incorporates a 3D camera to capture additional dimensions and data for the AI model to help determine threat level, the individual with the weapon, and the weapon location. Powered by an NVIDIA ® -driven edge processor for local AI processing and improved system management.

The upgraded SafePointe system is available now. To learn more about SafePointe and the SafetySmart platform, please visit www.SoundThinking.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding SafePointe’s advances in AI further enhancing the ability to detect external threats and expected timing of completion of SOC2 and HIPAA certification processes. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to the effective use of the company’s technology and achieving its intended benefits, as well as other risk factors included in the company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by approximately 250 customers and has worked with over 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger™ powered by Rekor, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

