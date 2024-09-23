dsm-firmenich to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on September 25 2024

MAASTRICHT, The Netherlands, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dsm-firmenich (AMS: DSFIR; OTCQX: DSFIY) based in Kaiseraugst, Switzerland and focused on nutrition, health and beauty, today announced that Anna Morello, Director Investor Relations at dsm-firmenich will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on September 25. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.



DATE: September 25, 2024

TIME: 11:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/47xPcjS

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization’s “virtual trade booth.” If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world’s growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life™ every day, everywhere, for billions of people.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

