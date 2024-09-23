PeopleOne Health and RosenCare Host Grand Opening of Orlando Health Center Serving Orange County Public School Employees

ORLANDO, Fla. and PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeopleOne Health , a trailblazer in value-based primary care, and RosenCare , a premier healthcare provider, are hosting the grand opening of their new health center in the Downtown South area of Orlando. The facility will deliver world-class healthcare services to the employees of Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) and their families.



The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Tuesday, September 24, from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. EDT at 207 West Gore Street. The event will feature remarks from key representatives from PeopleOne Health and RosenCare. OCPS leaders, including Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez, will also be in attendance. The rest of the celebration will continue from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m, where attendees will have the chance to tour the facility and meet the clinical team.

The West Gore Street health center marks the first of four planned locations in the Orlando area, with three more centers scheduled to open later this year. This Central Florida expansion comes on the heels of a recently announced partnership between PeopleOne Health and RosenCare, which aims to transform healthcare in Florida. The first Florida-based facility, which serves the needs of the Putnam County Government’s employees and their families, opened in Palatka in August.

The rapid health center expansion addresses the increasing demand for high-quality, patient-centered, and affordable healthcare in local communities, many of which are located in healthcare deserts.

“We’re proud to officially open our doors in Orlando and partner with local leaders,” said Dean Hatcher , President of PeopleOne Health. “This launch enables us to bring our highly-rated healthcare services to the dedicated staff of OCPS and their families. We're honored to be able to meet and greet the members of the community, discuss their acute healthcare needs, and introduce them to our exceptional team on the ground who will make sure they're staying engaged and healthy.”

“This partnership and this new facility here in Orlando are game-changers on so many levels,” said Kenneth Aldridge, RN, BSN, MS-HSA, Director of Health Services at the Rosen Medical Center. “We are proud that OCPS is aligned with our vision of advanced primary care by increasing access and quality care while reducing patient costs. This new facility, and the others which will follow, will no doubt save lives.”

The new facility will offer comprehensive healthcare services, including primary care, lab work and diagnostics, mental health support, weight management, and other preventive and treatment options.

“At PeopleOne Health, we’re not just providing primary care services—we’re transforming the healthcare experience by eliminating the red tape that too often delays essential care,” said Dr. Suzanne Morgan , Chief Medical Officer at PeopleOne Health. “As a healthcare provider, it’s incredibly rewarding to see barriers being removed for both patients and practitioners through this new facility. This center will empower OCPS employees to take control of their health while giving our physicians the freedom to focus on what truly matters—patient health and wellness, not paperwork.”

For more information and to register your attendance, please visit here.

About PeopleOne Health

PeopleOne Health provides world-class healthcare that seamlessly blends treatment and prevention, leading to significant savings for employers and employees by keeping people healthier. This is the next generation of value-based primary care. Employers save up to 30% on healthcare costs and enhance employee recruiting and retention. Employees get access to an award-winning health benefit at no cost, including a team of top-tier doctors and healthcare professionals. Leading employers and thousands of members trust PeopleOne Health and rate their customer satisfaction an excellent 90+ NPS (exceeding the healthcare industry average of 35). Discover more at peopleonehealth.com .

About RosenCare

RosenCare is the healthcare program arm of Rosen Hotels & Resorts, a unique self-insured healthcare model including a patient-centered medical home model that has saved $500 million from the healthcare system since its inception in 1991. The program is known as one of the most cutting-edge employer-sponsored health plans in the country and was one of the reasons Harris Rosen was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of its Top 25 Innovators. Learn more at rosencare.com .

