AGS Recognized as a ‘Best and Brightest Company to Work For’ in the Nation and Atlanta; Named a ‘Top Workplace’ in Multiple States

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGS (NYSE: AGS), a leading supplier of high-performing slot, table, and interactive gaming products to casino operators, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the 2024 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation and Atlanta by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). 2024 marks the eighth consecutive year in which AGS has received recognition.



Concurrently, AGS has been named to the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Business Press, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, and The Oklahoman’s prestigious 2024 Top Workplaces lists. These awards recognize AGS’ dedication to creating a workplace that ensures a healthy organizational culture, employee well-being, and long-term success. In addition to these prestigious regional accolades, AGS has also received the 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards across its U.S. locations for Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Compensation & Benefits, Leadership, and Purpose & Values.

“We are honored to receive these awards, as they reflect the honest and genuine feedback from our employees,” said AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez. “Our people-first culture is our greatest strength, and creating an environment where a healthy company culture can thrive is what drives our success.”

Based entirely on employee feedback, these honors underscore AGS’ commitment to cultivating a positive company culture and leading in human resource practices. Conducted confidentially by a third party, the surveys for these awards evaluate key aspects such as employee satisfaction, communication, ethics, work/life balance, and career development.

These 2024 accolades add to AGS’ notable anthology of workplace achievements. In 2024, AGS was named to U.S. News & World Report’s ‘Best Companies to Work For’ list in the travel and leisure industry. AGS has received the HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor consecutively since 2018 for demonstrating an unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring, and retaining veterans. In addition, AGS was named to Glassdoor’s esteemed Employees’ Choice ‘Best Places to Work’ list through anonymous, unsolicited employee reviews on Glassdoor.com at the height of the pandemic in 2020.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

