REE Automotive Kick-Off U.S. Production With Roush Industries as Contract Manufacturer

Production of P7 electric truck line-up to begin Q4 2024 at Roush’s facility in Detroit, Michigan, with annual capacity of up to 5,000 trucks.



Motherson to manage global supply chain and logistics for U.S. production as well as on-site manufacturing and quality assurance support via Motherson SAS in Detroit.

Faster production ramp up, improved unit costs, and accelerated road to free-cash flow generation are expected.

Customers have begun securing production slots.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking a significant milestone on its path to electrifying fleet vehicles across North America, REE Automotive Ltd. (Nasdaq: REE), an automotive technology company and provider of full by-wire electric trucks and platforms, today announced that it has selected Roush Industries, a leading innovative vehicle contract manufacturer, to assemble REE’s P7 vehicles at Roush’s Detroit-area factory. REE will continue to manufacture its proprietary REEcorner® technology in its UK Coventry Integration Center. With a focus on speed to market and impeccable build quality, Roush’s assembly team unites decades of design, engineering, machining, fabrication, testing, manufacturing, and supply chain expertise to deliver a scalable process for REE. Roush will be supported onsite by a joint REE and Motherson team, who will be responsible for overall quality assurance, logistics, and testing.

Roush, as U.S. contract manufacture for the P7 lineup, will be responsible for the assembly of full vehicles according to REE’s requirements. REE’s software-defined electric trucks will be assembled at Roush’s Detroit based site specifically chosen for REE’s requirements and designed to have a yearly capacity of up to 5,000 trucks. Motherson, a leading global automotive part supplier with whom REE signed a strategic agreement, will manage global supply chain and logistics targeting cost reduction, improved unit economics and higher margines.

REE’s P7 electric commercial trucks line-up is built on top of four REEcorners® featuring REE’s disruptive x-by-wire technology. REEcorners® pack critical vehicle components into the area between the chassis and the wheel, enabling a fully flat electric chassis end-to-end with up to 35% more interior volume for passengers, cargo and batteries. Electric vehicles built on the P7 chassis have the industry’s lowest step-in height, are autonomous ready, and can be powered by either batteries or fuel cells. The P7 is well established with a network of 78 service and sales locations through 24 authorized dealers across North America with potential access to over 200 fleets in the U.S. and Canada.

“We chose to work with Roush because of their proven capabilities and expertise in the commercial EV market, their capacity to scale production, and their understanding of our unique business model, which is to build our vehicles to order, not for inventory,” said Josh Tech, Chief Operating Officer of REE. “We want to get our trucks in the hands of our customers as soon as possible, while not sacrificing on quality, making sure our customers can count on us as they build their electric commercial fleets. By partnering with Roush, we can concentrate on our core technology and production of the REEcorners while optimizing production costs and reducing go to market times benefiting from their nearly 40-year track record of engineering and manufacturing spans from NASCAR, to lunar terrain vehicles, to the most innovative EVs.”

About Roush

For close to 50 years, Roush has boldly imagined and created remarkable solutions for some of the world's greatest organizations. We dream, design, engineer, test, and deliver extraordinary products for customers in the advanced mobility, aerospace, defense, and theme park industries. Roush is unique in its ability to leverage services across the complete product development cycle, solving customers' most complex challenges and accelerating critical product launch targets.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. (Nasdaq: REE) is an automotive technology company that allows companies to build electric vehicles of various shapes and sizes on their modular platforms. With complete design freedom, vehicles Powered by REE® are equipped with the revolutionary REEcorner®, which packs critical vehicle components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into a single compact module positioned between the chassis and the wheel. As the first company to FMVSS certify a full by-wire vehicle in the U.S., REE’s proprietary by-wire technology for drive, steer and brake control eliminates the need for mechanical connection. Using four identical REEcorners® enables REE to make the industry’s flattest EV platforms with more room for passengers, cargo and batteries. REE platforms are future proofed, autonomous capable, offer a low total cost of ownership (TCO), and drastically reduce the time to market for fleets looking to electrify. To learn more visit www.ree.auto.

