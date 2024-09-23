HNL Lab Medicine Relocates Route 61 Patient Service Center to Brunswick Business Center

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNL Lab Medicine is excited to announce the relocation of its Route 61 Patient Service Center from 1504 Pennsylvania 61, Pottsville, PA 17901 to the newly renovated Brunswick Business Center, located at 1260 Centre Turnpike, Suites 103-104, Orwigsburg, PA 17961. This move reflects HNL Lab Medicine’s commitment to providing high-quality, accessible laboratory services to the communities it serves.



The new Patient Service Center at the Brunswick Business Center offers enhanced facilities designed to improve patient experience. The upgraded location includes modernized infrastructure, state-of-the-art equipment, and an updated waiting area designed to accommodate a growing number of patients. With convenient parking and access, the new location provides a more comfortable and efficient environment for both patients and staff.

“We are thrilled to open our doors at the Brunswick Business Center,” said Jessica Bargilione, Vice President of Marketing. “This new location offers better access to our services, along with the current Pottsville Red Horse Road location.”

The relocation underscores HNL Lab Medicine’s dedication to continuous improvement and innovation in patient care. The new center is set to officially open on September 26, with operating hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday – Friday. Patients can expect the same high standard of care and professionalism that HNL Lab Medicine is known for.

For more information about the new location, please visit www.hnl.com.

HNL Lab Medicine Patient Service Center – Brunswick Business Center

Address: 1260 Centre Turnpike, Suites 103-104, Orwigsburg, PA 17961

Phone: 484-425-5299| Fax: 570-728-2341

Website: https://www.hnl.com/

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

About HNL Lab Medicine

HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi‐regional, full‐service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long‐term care facilities, employers and industrial accounts. With 50+ patient service centers in Pennsylvania and 14 acute care laboratories within partners’ hospital sites, and over 40 board-certified pathologists and scientific directors, HNL Lab Medicine provides high-quality, advanced diagnostic testing. Learn more at HNL.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1e95d9d-ad8f-4d01-844e-ca1a0b0cb096