Accruent Transforms the Future of the Built Environment at Insights 2024

Austin, TX, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the leading provider of workplace and asset management solutions and an operating company of Fortive (NYSE: FTV), will present its forward-looking vision for the built environment at Accruent Insights 2024, the company’s annual user conference.

Attendees will discover the latest innovations, including how connected products enhance workflow efficiency, modern strategies revolutionizing space planning, and how to enhance data and security across products. The Company will also highlight its latest investments in software excellence leading to an enhanced customer experience.

From mainstage keynotes to deep dive product sessions, Accruent will reinforce its vision and chart a path toward a transformative future for the built environment. This vision is anchored in three fundamental pillars:

Continued groundbreaking product innovation, Creating seamlessly connected ecosystems, and An unwavering commitment to customer experience and success.

Accruent's approach involves advancing its solutions'; technical capabilities and ensuring these innovations work together within an integrated ecosystem to deliver greater efficiency and value. By prioritizing customers'; evolving needs and experiences, Accruent is dedicated to empowering users with powerful, intuitive, and user-friendly solutions to optimize their day-to-day work while also contributing to their long-term success and helping them thrive.

"Accruent Insights is where innovation meets customer success, and we're excited to use this annual gathering of customers to showcase the latest advancements in workplace and asset management software that are transforming the built environment," stated Richard Leurig, President of Accruent. "Our commitment to our customers is to continuously improve and solve business challenges with advanced technology that enhances daily operations. Our 2025 product roadmap exemplifies this dedication, offering solutions that further unify the built environment."

Shawn Ellis, a well-known change management expert, will deliver the Insights 2024 keynote address to hundreds of global attendees. His message will focus on incorporating resiliency and adaptability into personal and professional situations. Ellis aims to give attendees the tools to adapt and thrive in

environments of change.

Insights 2024 brings together 500+ industry professionals from around the globe for three days of immersive learning and networking in the heart of San Antonio, Texas. The event highlights the latest asset and workplace management software trends and boasts 90 breakout sessions, keynotes, roundtables, product demonstrations, networking sessions, and in-depth training opportunities. Each year, Insights equips customers with a deeper knowledge of new features and functionality within the Accruent portfolio and best practices to optimize the software and drive measurable value for their organization. Register your interest in Insights 2025 and join us in Atlanta, GA, October 20 – 22, 2025.

Confidential and Proprietary ©2020 www.accruent.com



ABOUT ACCRUENT

Accruent is a leading provider of solutions for unifying the built environment — spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform how they manage their facilities and assets. With U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas, Accruent serves over 5,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 100 countries worldwide. Accruent is a registered trademark of Accruent, LLC, or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. ©2023 All Rights Reserved.