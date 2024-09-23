New York, USA, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclo-oxygenase 2 Inhibitors Clinical Trial Pipeline Experiences Momentum: DelveInsight Estimates a Diverse Pipeline Comprising 20+ Companies Working in the Domain

The Cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) inhibitors market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for effective pain management solutions due to the rising prevalence of chronic pain conditions and inflammatory diseases, coupled with the aging population that is more susceptible to arthritis and similar disorders. Advancements in drug development have expanded the therapeutic applications of COX-2 inhibitors, including potential roles in cancer prevention and treatment, while minimizing the gastrointestinal side effects typically associated with traditional NSAIDs.

DelveInsight’s 'Cyclo-oxygenase 2 Inhibitors Pipeline Insight 2024' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Cyclo-oxygenase 2 Inhibitors Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors.

active players working to develop pipeline cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors. Key cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors companies such as Allodynic Therapeutics, Merck & Co., Axsome Therapeutics, Novilla Pharmaceuticals, Daehwa Pharmaceutical, Holy Stone Healthcare, NeuroSense Therapeutics, Virios Therapeutics, Sound Pharmaceuticals, Sirnaomics, Yiviva, and others are evaluating new cyclo-oxygenase 2 Inhibitors drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new cyclo-oxygenase 2 Inhibitors drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors such as CA102N, ALLOD 2, MK 0663, AXS 07, NOV-1776, DHP-2306, PrimeC, IMC-2, SPI-1005, STP 707, YIV 906, and others are under different phases of cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors clinical trials. In July 2024, Sirnaomics had concluded the Phase I clinical trial of a small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutic candidate, STP707 , to treat patients with pancreatic cancer.

had concluded the Phase I clinical trial of a small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutic candidate, , to treat patients with pancreatic cancer. In April 2024, Axsome Therapeutics presented new pooled data from two Phase III trials, MOMENTUM (NCT0389600) and INTRCEPT (NCT04163185), evaluating AXS-07 (Molecular Solubility Enhanced Inclusion Complex [MoSEIC] meloxicam and rizatriptan) as an acute treatment for migraine in a poster session.

presented new pooled data from two trials, MOMENTUM (NCT0389600) and INTRCEPT (NCT04163185), evaluating (Molecular Solubility Enhanced Inclusion Complex [MoSEIC] meloxicam and rizatriptan) as an acute treatment for migraine in a poster session. I n April 2024, Rakuten Medical announced a poster presentation of its study to manage edema following photoimmunotherapy with COX-2 Inhibition at the 115th Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research.

a poster presentation of its study to manage edema following photoimmunotherapy with COX-2 Inhibition at the 115th Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research. In December 2023, NeuroSense’s announced Top-Line Results from 6-month double-blind Phase IIb PARADIGM trial with NeuroSense’s lead drug candidate for ALS, PrimeC.

The cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors clinical trial landscape.

Cyclo-oxygenase 2 Inhibitors Overview

Cyclo-oxygenase 2 (COX-2) inhibitors are a class of drugs designed to reduce inflammation and pain by selectively inhibiting the COX-2 enzyme, which plays a key role in the inflammatory response. Unlike nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) that inhibit both COX-1 and COX-2 enzymes, COX-2 inhibitors target only the COX-2 enzyme, potentially minimizing the gastrointestinal side effects often associated with traditional NSAIDs. This selective inhibition is thought to provide effective relief from conditions like arthritis and other inflammatory disorders while reducing the risk of adverse effects such as stomach ulcers and bleeding.

Despite their benefits, COX-2 inhibitors have been associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks and strokes. This risk is attributed to the fact that COX-2 plays a role in maintaining the balance of prostaglandins that protect the cardiovascular system. As a result, the use of COX-2 inhibitors requires careful consideration of a patient’s cardiovascular health and a balance between their therapeutic benefits and potential risks. Examples of COX-2 inhibitors include celecoxib and etoricoxib, which are commonly prescribed for managing pain and inflammation.

A snapshot of the Pipeline Cyclo-oxygenase 2 Inhibitors Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication RoA AXS-07 Axsome Therapeutics Preregistration Migraine Oral ALLOD-2 Allodynic Therapeutics Phase II/III Back pain; Migraine Oral YIV 906 Yiviva Phase II Colorectal cancer; Liver cancer Oral NOV-1776 Novilla Pharmaceuticals Phase I Acute pain Intravenous STP 707 Sirnaomics Phase I Solid Tumor Intravenous

Cyclo-oxygenase 2 Inhibitors Therapeutics Assessment

The cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration.

Scope of the Cyclo-oxygenase 2 Inhibitors Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravaginal, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical

Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravaginal, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Vaccines, Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule

: Vaccines, Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule Key Cyclo-oxygenase 2 Inhibitors Companies : Allodynic Therapeutics, Merck & Co., Axsome Therapeutics, Novilla Pharmaceuticals, Daehwa Pharmaceutical, Holy Stone Healthcare, NeuroSense Therapeutics, Virios Therapeutics, Sound Pharmaceuticals, Sirnaomics, Yiviva, and others

: Allodynic Therapeutics, Merck & Co., Axsome Therapeutics, Novilla Pharmaceuticals, Daehwa Pharmaceutical, Holy Stone Healthcare, NeuroSense Therapeutics, Virios Therapeutics, Sound Pharmaceuticals, Sirnaomics, Yiviva, and others Key Cyclo-oxygenase 2 Inhibitors Pipeline Therapies: CA102N, ALLOD 2, MK 0663, AXS 07, NOV-1776, DHP-2306, PrimeC, IMC-2, SPI-1005, STP 707, YIV 906, and others

Table of Contents

1. Cyclo-oxygenase 2 Inhibitors Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Cyclo-oxygenase 2 Inhibitors Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Cyclo-oxygenase 2 Inhibitors Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Cyclo-oxygenase 2 Inhibitors Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Cyclo-oxygenase 2 Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Cyclo-oxygenase 2 Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Cyclo-oxygenase 2 Inhibitors Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Cyclo-oxygenase 2 Inhibitors Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Cyclo-oxygenase 2 Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Cyclo-oxygenase 2 Inhibitors Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Cyclo-oxygenase 2 Inhibitors Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

