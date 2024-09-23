BOUYGUES: Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 23/09/2024

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 16 and 17 September 2024.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 25 April 2024

I. Summary presentation





Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 16 september 2024 FR0000120503 41,500 31.8244 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 17 september 2024 FR0000120503 65,000 32.3036 XPAR

II. Detailed presentation





https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/2024-09-23-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

Attachment