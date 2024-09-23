Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

On 23 September 2021, Milena Mondini De Focatiis (Chief Executive Officer) was awarded 90,000 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2023 and 39,380 shares vested on 23 September 2024.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameMilena Mondini De Focatiis
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of 39,380 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 18,510 shares were sold to cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 20,870 have been retained.
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP £28.1018,510
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e)Date of the transactionThe sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on 23 September 2024.
f)Place of the transactionSale of shares took place by way of private auction.

On 23 September 2021, Geraint Jones (Chief Financial Officer) was awarded 52,500 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2023 and 22,956 shares vested on 23 September 2024.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameGeraint Jones
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of 22,956 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 10,790 shares were sold to cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 12,166 have been retained.
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP £28.1010,790
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e)Date of the transactionThe sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on 23 September 2024.
f)Place of the transactionSale of shares took place by way of private auction.

On 23 September 2021, Cristina Nestares (CEO UK Insurance) was awarded 36,250 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2023 and 22,862 shares vested on 23 September 2024.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameCristina Nestares
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO UK Insurance/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of 22,862 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 11,400 shares were sold to cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 11,462 have been retained.
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP £28.1011,400
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e)Date of the transactionThe sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 23 September 2024.
f)Place of the transactionSale of shares took place by way of private auction.

On 23 September 2021, Scott Cargill (CEO Admiral Money) was awarded 18,000 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2023 and 14,752 shares vested on 23 September 2024.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameScott Cargill
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO Admiral Money/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of 14,752 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 14,752 shares were sold.
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP £28.1014,752
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e)Date of the transactionThe sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 23 September 2024.
f)Place of the transactionSale of shares took place by way of private auction.

On 23 September 2021, Costantino Moretti (Head of International Insurance) was awarded 22,000 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2023 and 14,270 shares vested on 23 September 2024.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameCostantino Moretti
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusHead of International/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of 14,270 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 14,270 shares were sold.
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP £28.1014,270
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e)Date of the transactionThe sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 23 September 2024.
f)Place of the transactionSale of shares took place by way of private auction.

On 23 September 2021, Alistair Hargreaves (Deputy CEO UK Insurance) was awarded 20,000 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2023 and 14,651 shares vested on 23 September 2024.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameAlistair Hargreaves
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDeputy CEO UK Insurance/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of 14,651 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 9,524 shares were sold to cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 5,127 have been retained.
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP £28.109,524
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e)Date of the transactionThe sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 23 September 2024.
f)Place of the transactionSale of shares took place by way of private auction.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameGeraint Jones and Karen Jones
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer/PDMR and Person Closely Associated with (wife of) Geraint Jones.
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionDisposal of Shares
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP £28.148,000
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction23 September 2024
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)