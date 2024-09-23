Indivior PLC Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. October 1, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Indivior PLC ("Indivior" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INDV) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between February 22, 2024 and July 8, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Indivior investors have until October 1, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The complaint claims that during the Class Period, the Defendants: (1) exaggerated their ability to predict how certain legislation would negatively affect Indivior’s financial outlook, suggesting they were better at forecasting than they actually were; (2) inflated the financial outlooks for SUBLOCADE, PERSERIS, and OPVEE, thus overstating the Company’s expected revenue and financial metrics; (3) knew or ignored the fact that due to the adverse effects of the legislation, Indivior was unlikely to meet its previously stated FY 2024 revenue targets for SUBLOCADE, PERSERIS, and OPVEE; (4) knew or ignored the risk that Indivior might have to stop all sales and marketing activities for PERSERIS; and (5) as a result, their positive statements about the Company’s business and prospects were misleading or not based on a reasonable foundation.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising