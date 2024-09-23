Winnebago Industries, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Winnebago Industries, Inc. (“Winnebago Industries” or “the Company”) (NYSE:WGO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Winnebago Industries investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Winnebago Industries investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact the firm.

Winnebago shares declined 1.9% after a report from Hunterbrook Media raised concerns about the company’s best-selling Grand Design RVs. The report suggests that these RVs may be experiencing widespread frame failures, which could affect thousands of units with a total value exceeding one billion dollars. This potential issue has prompted scrutiny and raised questions about the company’s product integrity and market stability.

