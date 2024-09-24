Belships ASA: Extraordinary dividend payment

Oslo, 24 September 2024

The sale of the debt-free supramax vessels BELFRIEND and BELTIDE has been completed and the sale proceeds of USD 56.6m have been received. Due to the Company's strong financial position, the Board has declared an extraordinary dividend payment of NOK 1.00 per share (USD 24.1m in total).

This brings the total dividend payments to USD 275m (NOK 10.85 per share) since the new dividend policy announced in 2021.

An announcement of key information will be published separately.

For further information, please contact Lars Christian Skarsgård, Belships CEO, phone +47 977 68 061 or email LCS@belships.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act