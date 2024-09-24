Lleida.net covers 100% of its newest private purchase plan, in a transaction of more than 225,000 euros



Madrid, September 24th - The Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) has successfully closed 100% of the “Lleida.net 2024 Private Purchase Plan”, launched by its CEO, Sisco Sapena, to reward the loyalty of employees, shareholders and partners of the company.





The private purchase plan has covered the total of 100,000 initial shares, and 100,000 additional shares, at a price of 1.145 euros.

The total amount of the transaction is 226,356 euros.



As part of the transaction, in addition to one share, shareholders acquire four call options exercisable over the next two years at the same price.



After the closing of the transaction, Sisco Sapena continues being the maximum shareholder of Lleida.net, and controls 34.64% of the company's shares; 33.89% directly and 0.75% indirectly.



In the first half of 2024, the company recorded sales of 9.57 million euros, or 10% above those recorded in the first half of 2023.



This progress, which is sustained across virtually all of the company's business lines, is a consequence of the structural changes implemented by the company at the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, and which are already consolidated within the company.



At the end of the first half of the year, the company's EBITDA amounted to 1.43 million euros, or 458% above the figure recorded in the same half of 2023.



Lleida.net, founded in 1995, has been listed on the stock exchange since 2015. It has a presence on BME Growth in Madrid, Euronext Growth in Paris and OTC Markets in New York, as well as in Frankfurt.



The company presented, last November 2023, a Comprehensive Recovery Plan with the aim of putting the company back on the path to growth, as these data show.



The company has received more than 300 patents from 60 countries for its innovations in notification, contracting and registered electronic signatures, and is considered one of the leaders in the industry.





