Press Release

Nokia and ZCorum collaborate to develop DOCSIS Provisioning Adapter for cable-to-fiber transition

Nokia entered into an agreement with ZCorum to develop a DOCSIS Provisioning Adapter (DPA) application to work with Nokia’s Altiplano platform.

The DPA will enable cable operators to provision a PON ONT and subscriber services using their existing DOCSIS provisioning system, facilitating a transition to fiber-to-the-home.

The DPA application will be offered through Nokia’s Altiplano Marketplace and provided to customers by Nokia.

24 September 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has partnered with ZCorum, a leading provider of diagnostics and managed services for broadband providers, to develop a DOCSIS Provisioning Adapter (DPA) application. The DPA solution will allow cable operators to use their existing DOCSIS-based provisioning system to provision an Optical Network Terminal (ONT) and subscriber services on an ITU-based Passive Optical Network (PON).

Cable operators are upgrading their networks to fiber because it offers the highest performance, scalability, and reliability. This transition often involves implementing a next-generation fiber management solution. For MSOs seeking a more gradual shift from their DOCSIS-based Operations Support Systems (OSS), a software-based DPA offers a seamless pathway. Beyond simplifying the evolution to Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH), the DPA application can also help distribute adoption costs and expedite time-to-market.

The Nokia DPA provides an interworking function, or translation layer, bridging the DOCSIS-based management system and Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller. Altiplano is an open and programmable platform offering a complete suite of network management functions and software-defined networking (SDN) controls for Nokia’s Lightspan PON networks.

The Nokia DPA application is expected to be available for lab trials by the end of 2024. When broadly introduced, the Nokia DPA will be offered through the Nokia Altiplano Marketplace. The Nokia Altiplano Marketplace gives operators access to a catalog of ready-made automation tools and network analytics to get the most out of their broadband network. Additionally, Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller platform gives operators and third-party developers, such as ZCorum, access to open APIs and a Software Development Kit (SDK) for developing value-added applications.

More information and a demonstration of the DPA will be available at Nokia’s booth (#1903) at SCTE TechExpo 24, September 24-26 in Atlanta, GA.

Jeff Heynen, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group, said: “While cable operators are upgrading their networks in various ways, virtually all are deploying PON-based FTTH networks in greenfield. Many are also overbuilding their whole network with PON or strategically adding it into their legacy HFC networks. MSOs will benefit from and welcome any tool that makes it easier, faster, and more cost-effective to deploy PON. Certainly, Nokia’s DPA will do just that.”



Julie Compann, President and CEO at ZCorum, said: “ZCorum has been serving DOCSIS and fiber operators since the time those technologies first launched, so developing DPA is a natural project for our company. Cable operators recognize the benefits of migrating to fiber, but also have a significant investment in their DOCSIS infrastructure. DPA will allow them to focus on fiber deployment where needed, without the need to immediately deploy a second provisioning system. We are pleased to be working with Nokia and their team to make that possible.”

Geert Heyninck, VP and GM Broadband Networks at Nokia, said: “As the industry leader in PON, Nokia is ideally positioned to assist cable operators in moving to next-generation networks, enabling them to deliver the best possible service to their subscribers. The DPA app we are developing with the OSS experts at ZCorum will offer our customers a simple means to ease their transition to FTTH and attain a more competitive position in their markets.”

Resources and additional information

Webpage: Fiber broadband for cable operators

Webpage: Altiplano Access Controller

Webpage: Altiplano Marketplace

Webpage: ZCorum Managed Services and Diagnostics

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About ZCorum

ZCorum provides a suite of services to broadband operators with the goal of enhancing their operational efficiency, reducing costs, increasing revenue, and improving the subscriber experience. Services include Diagnostics Software for Fiber and DOCSIS networks, Device Activation, Cybersecurity as a Service, Bandwidth Management, Hosted Residential and Commercial VoIP, Fully Managed IPTV Services, and 24x7 End-User Technical Support.

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram TikTok Facebook YouTube