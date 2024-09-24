Environmental Catalyst Strategic Research Report 2024-2030: Advances in Nanotechnology Accelerate Demand for High-efficiency Catalysts

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Catalyst - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Environmental Catalyst is estimated at US$10.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$12.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the environmental catalyst market is driven by several factors. Increasing regulatory pressures to reduce emissions and comply with stringent environmental standards are major drivers. Governments worldwide are implementing tougher regulations on emissions from vehicles and industrial processes, which has spurred demand for effective catalytic solutions.

Additionally, the rising awareness of environmental issues and the global push towards sustainability have encouraged industries to adopt cleaner technologies. Technological advancements have also played a crucial role, as innovations in catalyst design and materials have enhanced the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of these solutions.



The expanding automotive industry, particularly in developing regions, has further fueled market growth, as new vehicles are required to meet stringent emission standards. Moreover, the growing industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies are increasing the need for effective pollution control measures, thereby driving the demand for environmental catalysts. These factors collectively ensure a robust growth trajectory for the environmental catalyst market in the coming years.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Carbon Monoxide (CO) Oxidation Catalysts segment, which is expected to reach US$5.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.6%. The Selective Catalytic Reduction Catalysts (SCRC) segment is also set to grow at 4.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.1% CAGR to reach $2.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Environmental Catalyst Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Environmental Catalyst Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Applied Catalysts, Axens Group, BASF Catalysts, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Environmental Catalyst Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Environmental Catalyst - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Awareness of Environmental Sustainability Propels Growth

Stringent Environmental Regulations Accelerate Demand

Technological Advancements in Catalysts Strengthen Business Case for Adoption

Increasing Investments in Clean Energy Solutions Expand Addressable Market Opportunity

Adoption of Green Chemistry Practices Generates Demand for Eco-friendly Catalysts

Innovations in Catalyst Design Drive Market Expansion

Expansion of Electric Vehicles Market Accelerates Demand for Emission Control Catalysts

Focus on Reducing Carbon Footprint Throws the Spotlight on Environmental Catalysts

Government Incentives and Subsidies Propel Market Growth

Growing Use of Catalysts in Waste Management

Development of Bio-based Catalysts Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Rising Demand in the Petrochemical Industry Drives Adoption

Advances in Nanotechnology Accelerate Demand for High-efficiency Catalysts

Adoption of Catalysts in Water Treatment Facilities Generates Demand

Growth in Pharmaceutical Industry Expands Market Opportunities for Catalysts

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 86 Featured)

Applied Catalysts

Axens Group

BASF Catalysts

Catalytic Combustion Corporation

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group)

CORMETECH, Inc.

Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Dow Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Heraeus Precious Metals GmbH & Co. KG

Johnson Matthey Plc

Shell plc

Treibacher Industrie AG

Umicore NV

W. R. Grace & Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jdwjj4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment